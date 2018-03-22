Our Angel of Harlem is Oaks bound

Astute Henley Brook trainer Mike Reed was philosophical after highly-regarded filly Our Angel of Harlem was beaten into third place at her harness racing Australian debut at Pinjarra last Monday week, declaring that it was just the first step in her mission to win the $150,000 WA Oaks at Gloucester Park on May 4.

“She will improve a lot on that run,” Reed declared after Our Angel of Harlem wilted in the final stages to finish third behind Bettor B Abeliever and Captured Delight.

Our Angel of Harlem will have her second start for Reed when she begins from the inside of the back line in the 2130m Intersport Slater Gartrell Pace at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

At Pinjarra, Our Angel of Harlem began from barrier five, raced three wide early and then in the breeze before getting to the front by a half-length 550m from home before wilting slightly, with the final quarters being run in 27.7sec. and 29sec.

Our Angel of Harlem will begin behind Infinite Symbol, who possesses good gate speed and is a capable frontrunner. Shannon Suvaljko will weigh up his options early in the race whether to remain on the pegs behind Infinite Symbol or to make an early move to get into the clear. Clint Hall will drive Infinite Symbol for Wanneroo trainer Julie O’Neill.

Our Angel of Harlem will clash with several smart fillies, including last-start winners Liberty Rose, Detroit Lily and Somebeachparty as well as recent winners Captured Delight, Princess Major, Orphan Reactor and Slick Artist.

Liberty Rose, trained by Gary Hall Snr, made a sound Australian debut when she worked hard in the breeze before finishing determinedly to win from the pacemaker Orphan Reactor at a 1.56.5 rate over 1684m at Pinjarra on Monday afternoon. Hall was happy with Liberty Rose’s win and said that she was more of a stayer than a sprinter.

Liberty Rose will start from the No. 5 barrier on the front line with the Skye Bond-trained Detroit Lily out at barrier seven, with Ryan Warwick in the sulky. Detroit Lily led when a close second to Cott Beach over 1684m at Pinjarra two starts ago before she raced without cover and won from The Marble Ridge over 1823m at Narrogin last Saturday night.

Somebeachparty made a splendid debut when she set the pace from barrier two and won easily in modest company over 2100m at Bunbury last Saturday week. Chris Lewis opted to drive her on Friday night ahead of the Peter Anderson-trained All Over Tan, who has resumed after a spell in sound form with seconds to The Midas Touch and Whoswhointhezoo at Pinjarra. Nathan Turvey has been engaged to drive All Over Tan from barrier four on the front line.

Ken Casellas