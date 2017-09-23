Our Els Dream N takes $18,000 Open

Our Els Dream N is the third Annunziata-trained mare to win the Open at the Spa this season

Our Els Dream N ( Elsu ) became the third Al Annunziata trainee to record a win in the harness racing fillies and mares Open at Saratoga Casino Hotel this year.

The eight year old mare wound up getting a first over journey in Friday's $18,000 Open for distaffers.

The race's favorite faltered on the engine and Our Els Dream N took advantage, cruising by in the stretch before stopping the timer in 1:53.2. Stylish Beachwhere (Frank Coppola Jr) followed the winner's cover and ended up as the runner-up while West Liberty (Jim Devaux) earned the show spot.

Our Els Dream N is the third Annunziata-trained mare to win the Open at the Spa this season as the New Zealand bred mare joined fellow New Zealander Betacool N and Australian invader Quick Draft A as top flight lady pacers to prevail in the Fillies and Mares Open at the Spa this year.

Our Els Dream N paid $11.80 to win on Friday and led an exacta and triple that came back $56.50 and $150.50, respectively.

Our Els Dream N took her North American earnings to $304,610 as a result of 22 wins and numerous placings.

She was driven to victory by Bruce Aldrich Jr. who piloted his 7,000th career winner on Wednesday at Monticello and was recognized for the feat on Thursday at Saratoga with a presentation in the winner's circle. Aldrich currently sits fourth in the local driver standings but well behind Billy Dobson who had a six-win night on Friday.

Live racing continues on Saturday at Saratoga with first post time set for 6:45pm.

Mike Sardella