Our Ultimate Julie wins Starmaker Prelude

Our Ultimate Julie and Brad Elder glide to the line in the Pit Express Starmaker Prelude at Tamworth on Sunday.

“It wasn’t a surprise as she is probably the best of the four with raw ability” was how Sydney harness racing trainer Jarrod Alchin summed up the win of Our Ultimate Julie in Sunday’s the Pit Express 3YO Starmaker Prelude at the Tamworth Paceway.

“She (Our Ultimate Julie) worked with I’m A Mystery Girl last week and I’m A Mystery Girl won at Menangle on Saturday night so it wasn’t a surprise that the filly won.” Alchin said, adding that “she will take a lot of benefit from the win”

With four runners in the race from the Alchin stables Our Ultimate Julie had the edge over stablemates Our Ultimate Mary who finished second while My Ultimate Major (Ricky Gordon) finished fourth and My Ultimate Romeo (Darren Elder) ninth.

“It was good to quinella the race - we will be back for the Final on the 20th for sure,” Alchin said.

Maitland based reinsman Brad Elder was engaged to take the reins behind Our Ultimate Julie, who broke through for her first win at race start eight.

“It was a terrific drive by Brad and he summed up the situation - we didn’t expect her to be in front,” Alchin said.

From the two barrier Our Ultimate Julie came out strong along with the Ernie Mabbott-trained Tralee Rocks (Mitch Faulkner) from the four barrier, with Our Ultimate Julie gaining the lead and certainly dictating the terms out in front.

“When the field came out and Jarrod called me to see if I would like the drive, I thought the filly was a pretty good chance,” Elder said.

“She is a nice strong mare and did it easy.”

“She had no problems going around at Tamworth so hopefully I will retain the drive in the final.”

“It is the first time I have driven the Mach Three filly but I have driven a couple of times for Jarrod before and had a win or two - but I think she has got a bit of ability - she is a big free running horse.”

Our Ultimate Julie held a 6.9 metre win over Our Ultimate Mary (Jarrod Alchin) with Maitland runner Rococo (Jamie Bond) 11m away third.

“Her lead time was pretty quick and I just kept her rolling,” Elder said with Our Ultimate Julie clocking quarters of 30.1 sec; 30 sec;30.2 sec and covering the final quarter in 30.3 seconds for a mile rate of 1.59.1 for the 1980m.

“Don’t want to pump the tyres up too quick” added a jovial Elder “but I think she is a pretty good chance in the final.”

Elder had a driving double at the meeting when he guided the Jarred Hetherington trained Tap It In to a win in The Pub Group Gold Nugget Race Meeting Wednesday 16 January Pace.

“We landed in a good spot out of the barrier,” Elder said.

“I won on him last week and he felt good in the run tonight.”

Landing in the one by one with Tap It In while Pacific Coin (Stacey Weidemann) led the field, Elder made his race move with Tap It Out as the field raced out of the final turn to seize Pacific Coin by half a neck on the line with Kudos Bert (Dean Chapple) 22m away third.

“We took off turning into the back straight and ended up coming away and getting them on the line,” he said.

“The horse (Tap It In) is going pretty good - Jarred’s team is flying at the moment.”

Hetherington himself also had a training double with Lexy Can Wait taking out the Hygain Golden Guitar Final Thursday 24th January Pace with Tom Ison in the gig.

By Julie Maughan

Reprinted with permission of The Northern Daily Leader