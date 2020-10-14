Over $100,000 raised at Breeders Crown Auction

Anderson, IN-- October 13, 2020-- Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino and 2020 Breeders Crown Presenting Sponsor The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership are pleased to announce the results of a special harness racing auction that was held on Tuesday, October 6 at the Fasig-Tipton Sales Pavilion as part of the 2020 Breeders Crown Charity Challenge.

The auction featured 2021 breedings to Father Patrick, Greenshoe, JK Endofanera, Swan For All, Tall Dark Stranger, and Walner. Exceeding expectations, a total of $105,000 in funds was raised through the auction.

The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge would like to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of the auction including Kountry Lane Standardbreds, Blue Chip Bloodstock, Caviart Farms, Northwood Bloodstock for Richard Fry, Kentuckiana Farms, and The Stable.ca who successfully purchased breedings.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to all the industry participants who have once again so generously supported the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge," said Marvin Katz, speaking on behalf of the Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, which is the official presenting sponsor of the Breeders Crown at Harrah's Hoosier Park, Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

"The entire Harrah's Hoosier Park team must be acknowledged, applauded, and thanked for their tireless commitment under today's challenging environment to host this year's Breeders Crown. We all look forward to celebrating Breeders Crown weekend at Hoosier Park. Well done everyone.".

The Breeders Crown Charity Challenge launched in September and features four teams consisting of a celebrity, a charity of their choosing, and an award-winning three-year-old pacing colt.

In addition to the stallion breeding auction, funds for the Breeders Crown Charity Challenge will also be generated by donations through a Glamour Boy Challenge in the 3-year-old pacing colt division, in which the partnerships will donate 1% of their horse earnings through November 1.

Harrah's Hoosier Park and Libfeld-Katz are partnering with the four Indiana celebrities to raise funds for their respective charities, and the challenge will be centered around a Facebook poll and social engagement. Each celebrity's charity will receive a donation, but the celebrity-charity duo with the highest votes on the Facebook poll will receive a majority of the funds raised. To cast your vote, click here.

The 2020 Breeders Crown Charity Challenge Lineup is as follows:

Celebrity & Charity Teams

Indianapolis Colt, Super Bowl Champ, & Pro Bowl Alum, Jeff Saturday - Hoosier Burn Camp - http://hoosierburncamp.org/ Indiana Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch - AWS Foundation of Indiana -https://awsfoundation.org/ Former Indiana Basketball Player & Indianapolis Sports Radio Personality Dan Dakich - The Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment - https://giving.purdue.edu/s/1461/1010/19/interior.aspx?sid=1461&gid=1010&pgid=9633 WTHR Indianapolis News Anchor, Julia Moffitt - Morning Dove Therapeutic Riding Inc. - https://www.morningdovetrc.org/