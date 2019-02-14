Anthony McDonald has over 600 owners in his Canadian stable. This passionate trainer is coming to Australia to pass on his secrets for growing and servicing his large ownership base and bringing new people into harness racing.

That is one of the slogans that young, passionate and positive Canadian horse trainer, Anthony MacDonald lives by.

That same Anthony MacDonald is about to arrive in Australia for a series of Seminars in Victoria and New South Wales, the details of which are included at the bottom of this article.

The downunder trip for Anthony is being is being Sponsored by Club Menangle , the NSW Owners Association and Australian Pacing Gold.

Anthony MacDonald and his wife Amy commenced a Syndication Company in Ontario about 3 years ago under the name of TheStable.ca.

After a slow start in their first year, The Stable now has in excess of 600 individual owners involved in ownership of over 140 horses.

In Canada you are able to purchase as little as 1% in a Syndicate and hence the slogan “ Own a Little .. And Love It A Lot “.

Anthony’s philosophy is focused on providing fun and excitement in owning an equine athlete and not on the gambling aspect of horse racing.

He readily acknowledges that his success is based on four simple but essential ingredients ;

1. Communication with Owners.

2. Providing Good Customer Service .

3. Use of Modern Technology.

4. Fixed Costs per Month

Anthony is a true down to earth horseman. He was born and raised in Kingston, Prince Edward Island which is one of three Provinces (along with Nova Scotia and New Brunswick) that make up the Canadian Maritimes on the far East Coast of Canada.

He was born into a Harness Racing family . His older brother Mark is a champion driver in North America (probably best known here in Australia for driving Mr Feelgood to victory in the 2006 Little Brown Jug and also the regular driver of American Ideal), whilst his younger brother, James, is the reigning World Champion driver, a title he won in 2017.

Anthony himself is no slouch in the gig either having driven over 3,000 winners in his homeland, although it is fair to say that he now concentrates more on training and communicating with his owners.

The Maritimes have provided North America with some of its finest horsemen. Aside from the MacDonald clan, the likes of Carl and Jody Jamieson, Dr Ian Moore (trainer of Shadow Play and numerous other outstanding Pacers), Brent McGrath (trainer of the legendary Somebeachsomewhere), Greg Peck (trainer of the freaky trotter Muscle Hill), as well as one of the greatest horsemen of all in time in Joe O’Brien all grew up and developed their horse skills in those glorious Maritimes.

The story of how Anthony and Amy MacDonald became involved in Syndication is also an intriguing one . Make sure you start up your car and drive to one of the venues to hear the full story.

Anthony MacDonald is Passionate and Positive about Harness Racing and his message is contagious. You will love to catch the bug that the Mac Message will give you.

DATES AND VENUES

Bendigo Club, Victoria from 7pm - Thursday 21st Feb

Club Menangle, NSW 7pm - Monday 25th Feb

Bathurst Club, NSW 7pm - Tuesday 26th Feb.

Newcastle Club, NSW 7pm - Thursday 28th Feb

In addition he will be interviewed by John Tapp at the Harness Breeders Yearling Parade at Warwick Farm on Friday, 1st March. The Parade will commence at 7pm.