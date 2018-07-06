Owner fined $1200 for posting on facebook

RWWA Stewards yesterday concluded an inquiry into comments that had been posted on a Facebook page concerning a Senior RWWA Racing Official.

Harness Owner Mr A. Kirke pleaded guilty to a charge relating to the publication of offensive comments about the Stewards and was issued with a fine of $1,200.

A portion on that fine ($600) is suspended for a period of 12 months on the condition that no further breaches to this or similar rules occur (Rule 248 RWWA Rules of Harness Racing).

In considering the penalty Stewards took into account:

Previous penalties issued in Western Australia and South Australia in regards to comments made within the same Facebook page.

That the inquiry was able to be completed by way of written submissions from Mr Kirke who acknowledged culpability for the breach of the rules and thus expedited the process.

The obvious remorse and that a written apology was made for the comments.

The need to send a clear message to Mr Kirke and the wider racing industry that Stewards performing their duties are entitled to be protected from offensive comments.

Media Contact:

Russell Quinn

Manager Corporate Communications

Ph: 9445 5418

E: russell.quinn@rwwa.com.au