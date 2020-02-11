Owners entering for Mohawk Million

MILTON, ON - February 10, 2020 - The deadline to enter for a slot in the inaugural Mohawk Million at Woodbine Mohawk Park is approaching and several of the industry's most prominent harness racing owners have submitted for a slot.

"From the moment I learned of the Mohawk Million, I was immediately interested in participating," said award-winning owner John Fielding, who signed his purchase agreement on Wednesday. "The Mohawk Million has the potential to make an impact in many areas of our sport and I'm hopeful this will be the start of a great new event."

A payment of $55,000 (USD) is due February 18, 2020 to be entered for one of nine slots in the Mohawk Million for two-year-old trotters. The owners who receive the slots in the Mohawk Million will then be required to submit a $55,000 payment by June 1, 2020.

If more than nine slots are purchased by the deadline, Mohawk Million slots will be determined by draw. The owners who are not selected in the draw for a slot in the 2020 event will receive first opportunity to purchase a slot in the 2021 event.

To help media and horsepeople fully understand the details of participating in the Mohawk Million, Woodbine Entertainment has provided answers to the questions below.

WHAT IS THE PROCESS FOR OBTAINING A SLOT IN THE MOHAWK MILLION?

A purchase contract and payment of $55,000 must be submitted to Woodbine Entertainment by February 18, 2020 to be entered for one of nine slots in the Mohawk Million. Following the deadline, one of three scenarios will take place.

If less than nine slots are sold, the race will be cancelled.If exactly nine slots are sold, each purchaser will receive a slot in the race.If more than nine slots are purchased, a live streamed draw will take place to determine the recipients of the slots.

HOW WOULD THE MOHAWK MILLION "SLOT DRAW" WORK IF MORE THAN NINE ENTRIES ARE RECEIVED?

All the purchase contracts received will be entered in a live streamed draw with nine contracts pulled to determine the slot recipients. Those outdrawn for a slot in the 2020 Mohawk Million will receive the first right of refusal to purchase a slot in the 2021 Mohawk Million.

Owners interested in submitting for a slot or learning more information about the Mohawk Million should contact Bill McLinchey, Director of Standardbred Racing, at bmclinchey@woodbine.com.

The Mohawk Million purchase contract can be downloaded by clicking here.