P L Jill and Baillargeon stay hot

MILTON, June 9, 2020 - P L Jill continued the dominant return to harness racing for trainer Ben Baillargeon with a 7 ¾ length victory in Tuesday's $36,000 Preferred Trot at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

A field of seven older trotters lined up for the weekly feature and just like the last Preferred on March 16, seven-year-old mare P L Jill claimed the top spot for her fifth win of the season.

Driven by Mario Baillargeon, P L Jill got away fifth and made a move towards the top in the second-quarter. On The Ropes and driver Jonathan Drury weren't in a giving mood and scrapped with the 2/5 favourite throughout the middle-half, eventually giving way ahead of three-quarters. Off a half of :56.2, P L Jill was forced to go a :27.2 third-quarter while duelling On The Ropes.

The three-quarter clocking of 1:23.4 didn't impact P L Jill, as she trotted home in :28.1 for the open-lengths score. On The Ropes held for second, while R First Class (also trained by Baillargeon) and Big Rich completed the Superfecta.

P L Jill is now five for 10 this season with $93,760 earned. The victory increases her career totals to 29 wins and $531,693 earned for owners Prince Lee Acres, Jill Coleman and Alan Christensen.

A $2 win ticket on P L Jill returned $2.80.

Ben Baillargeon's barn won three-races Monday and has now picked up six wins since racing returned last Friday.

Live racing resumes Thursday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7 p.m.