P L Jill soars to Preferred victory

MILTON, January 14, 2019 - P L Jill scored an impressive harness racing victory in her jump up to the $34,000 Preferred Trot on Monday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The six-year-old mare came first-up on the far turn and kept on powering in the lane to defeat eight-talented rivals in 1:54.3 for driver Sylvain Filion and trainer Ben Baillargeon.

An early-battle saw Dancer Hall ignore the two-hole to move around to the lead going into the first-turn, while rival Dunbar Hall was close to the top on the outside with eyes for the lead. Dancer Hall posted a :28.2 opener before surrendering the lead to Dunbar Hall, who led the field up to the half in :57.1.

P L Jill and Filion moved out from fourth at the half to start a first-up bid. Dunbar Hall held a narrow lead over P L Jill at three-quarters in 1:26.2 but made a break as he reached the third marker.

After inheriting the lead turning for home, P L Jill took care of business with a :28 last-quarter to hold off runner-up Dancer Hall at the rail by half a length. Free Willy Hanover rallied from last with a :27 final-quarter to finish third, while B Yoyo was fourth.

P L Jill was making the move up to the Preferred on Monday off a strong victory in a $22,000 event on January 7. The daughter of Kadabra was making her fifth start for trainer Baillargeon and collected her 17th career victory.

The Baillargeon barn has now won the Preferred in consecutive weeks, as Musical Rhythm, who finished fifth to P L Jill on Monday, captured last week's edition.

Owned by breeder Prince Lee Acres along with Jill Coleman and Alan Christensen, P L Jill's two for two start to 2019 brings her career earnings to $250,833. Her only other attempt at the Woodbine Preferred prior to Monday was a fifth-place finish on December 4, 2017.

A $2 win ticket on P L Jill returned $9.60.

P L Jill

Live racing resumes Thursday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

To view results for Monday's card of harness racing, click this link - Monday Results – Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Replay available at www.YouTube.com/WoodbineReplays (Race 8)