Pennsylvania Fair Awards Banquet

Shawn Johnston (center, green shirt and grey pants) receives the Boots Dunn Rising Star Award from last year's inaugural winner, Brady Brown, and Dunn's daughter Lisa.

Brothers Jason (left) and Chris Shaw (right), the "Blues Brothers" of PA fair harness racing, won the Top Gun Awards for being the top trainer and driver, respectively, in terms of wins on the PA fair circuit in 2016.

BEDFORD PA – The annual Pennsylvania Fair Harness Racing awards banquet was held on Saturday (January 14) in this southwest PA town, with the top performers receiving awards and generous sponsors continuing to make this PA Fair banquet one of the best values in harness racing (ticket price = $40; value of doorprizes divided by number of attendees = $65) through the hard work of the Pennsylvania Harness Horsemen’s Association and the Meadows Standardbred Owners Association.

Shawn Johnston, a 24-year-old driver who had posted 30 victories in limited chances during his first six years of driving, showed rapid development this summer with 37 sulky triumphs to rank fourth on the fair circuit, earning the second Walter “Boots” Dunn Memorial Rising Star Award. Boots had presented the first Rising Star Award to Brady Brown in one of his last public appearances before his passing early in 2016; this year, Brown and Boots’s daughter Lisa Dunn conferred the honor to Johnston.

“Boots was someone around here always admired,” Johnston noted. “And he drove horses for my grandparents. When we would talk, he might say something about learning driving – ‘Be more patient with a trotter’ – but we also talked about the horses he remembered driving for my grandparents.”

The Pa Fair Circuit’s “Blues Brothers,” driver Chris and trainer Jason Shaw (so named because of their colors), earned the Top Gun Awards during the 2016 fair season, as Chris posted 65 sulky victories and Jason harnessed 57 winners circle visitors to lead their fellow horsemen in the winning column.

Also honored were the divisional pointwinners during the 20-stop fair circuit, and those horses who visited Victory Lane after winning in October 8’s PA Fair Sire Stakes Championship at The Meadows:

POINT WINNERS

2TC – Toolbox Tuesday, owned by Roger Hammer and Vicki Fair

2TF – No Not Yet, owned by Dr. William Solomon

2PC – Marvalous Artist, Roger Hammer and Vicki Fair

2PF – Camera Lady, owned by Dave Brickell and Mitchell York (the top pointwinner in all classes)

3TC – Major Matter, owned by Rick and Regina Beinhauer

3TF – A Little Laid Back, owned by Roger Hammer (won her point championship at 2 and 3)

3PC – Star Of Terror, owned by Fortunate One LLC

3PF – Unbeamlieveable, owned by Mason Shaw during the fair season (top pointwinner of 2 and 3)

CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS

2TC – Photo Bomber, owned by Tony and Linda Schadel

2TF – All Set Lets Go, owned by the McMullen Stable LLC

2PC – Cruiserwillwin, owned by Todd and Christine Schadel

2PF – Gemalous, owned by Mason Shaw

3TC – Shady McCoy, owned by Dave and Delores Wade

3TF – Waterview Hanover, owned by Susan Daugherty (only the third fair filly to win both of her Championships in the 20-year history of the Fair Finals, following trotter Rosebud Sioux in 2004-2005 and pacer Big City Hanover in 2006-2007)

3PC – Captain Dinger, owned by James Dodson and Ron Lineweaver

3PF – Unbeamlieveable, sold to Burke Racing / Weaver Bruscemi LLC before the Championship (the only 2016 point champion to also win the divisional Championship.)