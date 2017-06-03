Hunstville takes no prisoners in 1:49

There were three divisions of Pennsylvania Sire Stakes (PASS) races for harness racing 3-year-old colt and gelding pacers on Thursday Afternoon (June 1st) at Harrah's Philadelphia, each going for a purse of just under $50,000.

Fear The Dragon (Dave Miller) was razor sharp in the first division. The son of Dragon Again -Armbro Cinnamon sat patiently to the half, before unleashing an uncovered offensive at the 5/8ths pole. The Brian Brown trainee then came home in :27 seconds to overtake pace-setter Ocean Colony (Tim Tetrick) to win by a length, in 1:49.1. The clocking equaled his lifetime best. Ozone Blue Chip finished third. It was the fourth straight win for Fear The Dragon, who remained undefeated (4 for 4) on the season. He is owned by Emerald Highland Farms.

Division two saw Summer Side (Tim Tetrick) make good on his even-money status. The son of Well Said brushed past the quarter, and was able to maintain his one length advantage across the wire. The mile was timed in 1:50.2. Filibuster Hanover (Yannick Gingras) finished second, while Machiavelli (Dave Miller) was third. It was the first win of the season for the Ray Schnittker trainee, who was coming off of a solid second place finish to Downbytheseaside in the Rooney Final at Yonkers. He is also part-owned by Howard Taylor.

2016 Breeders' Crown champion Hunstville (Tim Tetrick) took no prisoners in the third and final division. Eleven days after being handed a rare defeat, the son of Somebeachsomewhere took his frustrations out, winning by 7 lengths in 1:49, equaling his lifetime's finest. Bobby Weiss Series Champion Highalator (George Napolitano Jr) finished second, while Boogie Shuffle (Scott Zeron) settled for third. It was the ninth career win out of fourteen starts for the Ray Shnittker trainee, and his second of the season. He is also owned by Ted Gewertz, Charles Iannazzo, and Steve Arnold.

Michael Bozich