Day At The Track

$70,000 Pennsylvania Sire Stakes

01:59 PM 14 Aug 2017 NZST
Meteoric Moonshiner Hanover
Meteoric
World Wide Racing Photo
Moonshiner Hanover
World Wide Racing Photo

There were two divisions of Pennsylvania Sire Stakes races for harness racing 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters on Sunday afternoon. Each going for a purse of approximately $70,000.

The first division was won by Chris Beaver trainee Moonshiner Hanover (Andy Miller). The son of Andover Hall wasted little time getting involved. He went to the front end setting fractions of :26.4, :56.4, and 1:24.2 en-route to a lifetime's best 1:53.3. Snowstorm Hanover (Tyler Buter) rallied for second, while Sir John F (Yannick Gingras) finished third. It was the fourth career win for Moonshiner Hanover, with career earnings of approximately $375,000. He is owned by Synerco Ventures, Bill Manes, and Chris Beaver.

The second division was won by upsetter Meteoric (Andy McCarthy). The gelded son of Explosive Matter-Must Be Hot brushed to the front end, drawing off to win by over two lengths in 1:53.3. Muscles Jared (Chris Lems) finished second, while Shake It Off Lindy (Simon Allard) was third. It was the fifth career tally for the Richard Johnson trainee, with earnings now above $120,000. He is owned by Mahlon Martin and David Hoover.

In other news, veteran pacer Tell Us More (George Napolitano Jr) won his tenth straight on Sunday in a $20,000 - $25,000 claiming event. There were 7 claims filed on the 7-year-old gelded son of Tell All-Liberated Leah. He was claimed for $6,000 back on January 11th at The Meadows. Since then, he has won 15 of 18 races for 7 different trainers. His new owner is Betty Tauber (Trainer: Mike Russo).

Michael Bozich

