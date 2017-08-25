2yo fillies in Pennsylvania Sire Stakes

There were three divisions of Pennsylvania Sire Stakes races for harness racing 2-year-old filly pacers contested at Harrah's Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon (Aug.24), each going for a purse of just over $52,000.

In the first division, it was Ron Burke trainee Double A Mint (Yannick Gingras) completing a long-uncovered grind for the win. The daughter of Bettor's Delight -Double Creme was put into play just after the half, moving up to challenge leader Scuola Hanover (Dave Miller) with 3/8ths to go. It was a thrilling finish, with Double A Mint ($6.20) getting up in time over longshot pocket-sitter Yankee Will Dance (Brett Miller), while Apple Hanover (Tim Tetrick) finished third. The final time was 1:53.2. It was her third career win in five starts. The freshman filly is owned by Burke Racing, Weaver Bruscemi, Dandy Farms, and Silva, Purnel & Libby.

In division two, trainer Ron Burke did it again with Strong Opinion (Matt Kakaley). The daughter of Well Said -Rough Sketch got to the top before yielding to eventual second place finisher Alexa's Power (Scott Zeron). After patiently drafting, Strong Opinion took aim at the leader at the 1/8th poll, winning a thrilling stretch drive in 1:53.3. Sarpa Hanover (Andy McCarthy) finished third. Strong Opinion ($3.60) is owned by Burke Racing, Jack Piatt II, Silva, Purnel & Libby, and Weaver Bruscemi.

The third and final division was the fastest of the afternoon, as the highly touted Rainbow Room (Dave Miller) had to dig in late to win. The daughter of Somebeachsomewhere -Rainbow Blue brushed powerfully shy of the half, and held off 4-5 co-favorite Come See The Show (Tim Tetrick) by a nose to win in 1:51.2. Majorsspeciallady (Matt Kakaley) finished third. It was the fourth career win in five starts for the talented filly, who is owned by Crawford Farms Racing, Val D'Or Farms, and Ted Gewertz. She is trained by Joe Holloway.

Michael Bozich