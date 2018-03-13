LEBANON, OH. - Elmo Blatch (Tyler Lough) was crowned harness racing champion of the Ray Paver Sr. Memorial Trotting Series at Miami Valley on Monday (March 12) afternoon, capturing the $22,500 championship tilt in 1:56.1.

The late-blooming 5-year-old half-brother (by Andover Hal l) to Breeders Crown winner Walner was three-quarters of a length better than Joyfulntriumphant (Jeremy Smith) with Cassandra AS (Elliott Deaton) garnering the show dough.

Elmo Blatch had a win and a narrow runnerup finish in two preliminary series legs before adding the final to his rapidly developing resume.

Very lightly raced as a juvenile, the winner now sports six wins in the last two seasons and a bankroll of $55,672.

Despite drawing the outermost post position (9) in the final, Lough left the gate with alacrity, reaching the quarter on top in :28.

After rating a middle half with timing stations reached in :57.1 and 1:26.2,

Elmo Blatch erased any doubt about the outcome with a :29.4 closing split.

He is owned and trained by David Lough.

Gregg Keidel