Two-Year-Old Filly Paces at Dover

DOVER, Del. --- Pedal Power and Ibetyoucanwiggle pulled mild harness racing surprises to win the 2nd leg $20,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) Two-Year-Old Filly Paces on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Dover Downs. Theresademoninme took the $25,000 Open Trot. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

With both 1st leg winners -Gracefullyforgiven and Go Sandy Go - virtually tied as race favorites, Tim Tetrick pulled Pedal Power out of third turning for home and zoomed past en route to a 1:53.4 triumph in the first of two $20,000 DSBF preliminaries. Last week Gracefullyforgiven ( Art Stafford Jr ), who won for the fifth consecutive outing and Go Sandy Go with an impressive winning debut in DSBF 1st leg separate victories while Pedal Power finished third, but this time drew the rail.

Pedal Pusher won for the fifth time in eight starts with two seconds and a third this season for owner- trainer Darrell and Leah Lewis. The Roddy's Bags Again -Calico Moon bay has now won $58,443 in her rookie season. Go Sandy Go finished second in front of Gracefullyforgiven.

In the second $20,000 DSBF prelim, Ibetyoucanwiggle came on to score a 1:56.4 victory for Montrell Teague driving for trainer Clyde Francis and owner-breeder George Teague Inc, The win was the second in 2017 for the daughter of Mr. Wiggles -Betting Machine, In eight races, she has added two seconds and three thirds while earning $52,768. Studio Session (Jason Thompson) was runner-up. Cheyenne Zone (Vic Kirby) took third money.

After the two DSBFprelim legs are completed on Wednesday, the top eight DSBF point getters in the four divisions make the $100,000 finals for colt and filly trotters and pacers next Thursday, Nov. 30. That day will be highlighted by the $300,000 Hap Hansen Progress Pace for three-year-olds.

In the $25,000 Open Handicap Trot on the regular program, Mike Casalino and trainer Dylan Davis' Therisademoninme has been spectacularly solid in his last eight outings. A 1:54 victory with regular driver Jonathan Roberts in the bike, is his fastest clocking of the year. Thereisademoninme has made the winner's circle in five of his six 2017 wins with three close-up second-place finishes Stafford Jr.)

Uva Hanover (Tetrick) in his first local appearance after racing most of the winter at Dover, finished second. Celebrity Pegasus (Stafford Jr.) after spending much of the race on the outside, was third. Murmur Hanover was scratched.

I Like My Boss, a one-time Delaware-sired champion, is back in a winning groove. The Don Boss Via -Wild One gelding won has second in-a-row and fourth in his last five races, behind driver Allan Davis. Owned by trainer Bob Shahan ad Jim and A.M. Parsons, his has banked $83,856 of his career $471,120 earnings, this season.

On Wednesday, in addition to two $20,000 DSBF Filly and a Male trot 2nd leg prelim, an 11-horse field will vie in the $35,000 Hap Hansen Progress Pace (HHPP) eliminination. The first eight finishers return on Nov. 30 for the $300,000 (HHPP Final.

There is no live racing this Thursday, Nov. 23, Dover Downs Harness wish all a Happy Thanksgiving.

