Pick-5 pays $72,000 at the BigM

Shnitzledosomethin takes the featured Preferred Handicap for 4-year-olds on the pace Saturday night at the Meadowlands, one of six winners on the night for driver Corey Callahan.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Harness racing favorites failed in every leg of the 50-Cent Pick-5 at the Meadowlands Saturday night, and that suited two shrewd handicappers - one wagering into the Elite Turf Club hub and the other in the Catskills - just fine.

With a carryover of $30,928 serving as the catalyst for $177,835 in new money wagered, there was quite a bit of buzz for Pick-5 players, who, as it turned out, were vying for a total pool in excess of $200,000.

The key to the sequence turned out to be the fourth race, when, after winners scored at odds of 5-1, 8-1 and 18-1, there were no doubt many tickets that singled 1-5 favorite Pauly Wally. But after he went a tough trip behind dull cover and failed as 5-1 chance Democracy N scored, giant payoffs popped up when the Pick-5 will pays were shown.

After Foxland and driver Victor Kirby emerged victorious in the fifth race, the two lucky players that held tickets with the combination of 5-2-6-2-6 cashed in for $72,149.45. Kirby ended up playing a huge role in the wager, guiding the winners of the first and fifth races, and, in addition, also having driven Pauly Wally.

HANDLE TOPS $3M: All-source wagering on the 13-race card totaled $3,205,559, the third best night of the meeting.

The “new” money bet into the Pick-5 led to a total pool of $389,201 in the first race with four other races during the course of the evening having total pools that topped $250,000.

The magic $3-million mark has now been reached at the Meadowlands 10 times in 2019. The meet best of $3.6 million was wagered on March 2.

THAT WAS SOMETHIN’: In the featured $30,000 Preferred Handicap for 4-year-olds on the pace, Shnitzledosomethin pulled off an upset at odds of 8-1 for trainer Dylan Davis and driver Corey Callahan.

Callahan put the son of Fred And Ginger -Summer N Sand in a live second-over flow before collaring leader Albergo Hanover at the head of the stretch after moving three-wide on the far turn. He had to hold off even-money favorite Hayden Hanover, who was closing ground in deep stretch, but the wire came just in time, and Shnitzledosomethin held on by a head in a lifetime-best 1:49.1. Rock Lights finished third.

THE CAPTAIN WINS 6: Callahan won two of the first seven races on the card before catching fire. The 41-year-old pilot, known as “The Captain”, then swept the 50-Cent Pick-4 by taking races eight through 11. He scored in the first leg with a 7-2 shot but then three favorites followed (2-5, 4-5 and 4-5) to create an extremely popular payout of $27.65.

Had he won once more, he would have tied Yannick Gingras’ single-card meet best of seven winners, which he established on Feb. 1.

A LITTLE MORE: There was something for every player as favorites lost each of the first eight races before winning the last five on the card. … Kirby, Vinny Ginsburg and Eric Abbatiello all recorded driving doubles on the program. … The fifth race 20-Cent Jackpot Super High-Five did not result in a single-ticket winner, ballooning the carryover to $105,608. … Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations