Plunge Blue Chip sets track record at Yonkers

03:36 PM 12 Sep 2017 NZST
Plunge Blue Chip, Harness Racing Supergirl Riley, Harness Racing
Plunge Blue Chip
Mike Lizzi Photo
Supergirl Riley
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Monday, September 11, 2017-- Plunge Blue Chip and harness racing trainer/driver Ake Svanstedt, returned to town Monday night (Sept. 11th), having missed 29 days with a scratch-sick in between.

She was quite healthy, which in turn made her rivals very ill.

Perfect 'Plunge' expunged Barn Bella from Yonkers Raceway's track records, highlighting the $157,000 New York Sire Stakes Pat Quaglietta Trot for 2-year-old fillies.

Three divisions--at $52,000, $52,000 and $53,00, respectively--comprised the event, with the starlet also serving as the opening act.

Away third from post position No. 2, Plunge Blue Chip watched as Perfect Summer K (Brian Sears) gave her backers an early (:29, :59) thrill. Moving toward the 1:28.1 three-quarters, 'Plunge' engaged the leader, who offered no resistance.

Plunge Blue Chip slapped a six-pack of lengths entering the lane, gearing down to win by 9¾ lengths in that new Westchester standard. A Thing Goin' On (Brett Miller) was second, with Sevenbuyeleven (Jordan Stratton) third.

For Plunge Blue Chip, a Muscle Mass miss co-owned by her driver/trainer and (breeder) Blue Chip Bloodstock, she's now 5-for-5 to begin her career. The exacta paid $4.70, with the triple (three wagering favorites in order) returning $25.80.

"She had a cough (reason for Monticello NYSS scratch) and the time off before this race helped her," Svanstedt said.

Driver/trainer doubled-up in the second statebred soiree, but at least this was a fair fight.

Lucky Ava, from post No. 5, went the distance (:30.1, 1:00.3, 1:29.4, life-best 1:59.2) She held off pocket-sitting Setntheworldonfire (Andy McCarthy) by three-quarters of a length. White Cheetah (Mark MacDonald) was a first-up third.

For 'Ava,' a Lucky Chucky lass co-owned by Svanstedt, Little E LLC and Van Camp Trotting, it was her fourth win in seven seasonal starts. The exacta paid $12.80, with the triple returning $32 (the six starters finished in ascending wagering order).

The final Quaglietta contest saw odds-on Supergirl Riley (Marcus Miller, $3.90) dispose of her six inside foes in a down-the-road (:28, :58.1, 1:28.4, 1:58), win-by-2¾-lengths efforts

Fury Road (McCarthy) chased the winner around the oval, with Lucky Rainbow (Brian Sears) third.

For 'Riley,' a daughter of Muscle Mass trained by Erv Miller for co-owners Paymaq Racing, Harvey Eisman and George Golemes, it was her fourth win in seven '17 tries. The exacta paid $17.60, with the triple returning $59.50.

This race completed a very popular all-odds-on Pick 5, which returned a season-low $22.12 for every correct 50-cent wager.

Frank Drucker

