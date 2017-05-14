All Bets Off boosts bankroll to $2,260,503

WILKES-BARRE PA – All Bets Off enjoyed a perfect pocket trip behind dueling contestants for the lead, then went to the Pocono Pike and went by the stubborn pacesetting Major Uptrend to post a 1:51.1 sloppy track victory in the $25,000 harness racing featured pace at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono Saturday night.

70-1 shot Dojea Solo was fastest off the gate from the outside post seven and soon cleared everybody, with 4-5 favorite All Bets Off never ducking inside from post two and proceeding on to the lead nearing the 27.1 quarter. 2-1 second choice Major Uptrend, going for his sixth straight victory and ninth in his last ten trips to the gate, followed All Bets Off the first panel, then soon brushed up to take over the lead, with Orillia Joe coming at him towards the 56 half.

Major Uptrend and Orillia Joe went at each other down the back with a ferocious 26.4 third quarter to light the board at 1:22.4, with driver Matt Kakaley having the best seat in the horse behind the victorious son of Bettor’s Delight . In the stretch All Bets Off made the famous left-hand turn into the Pocono Pike; Major Uptrend was his usual gritty self, but All Bets Off had enough in reserve to wear down the Major by a neck. Dojea Solo rallied despite his long odds to take third in a picture over Orillia Joe.

The Ron Burke trainee has now won two straight races, and with this victory he boosted his lifetime bankroll to $2,260,503 for Burke Racing Stbale LLC, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Frank Baldachino, and The Panhellenic Stable Corporation.

Matt Kakaley wound up with four driving victories, two of them for Ron Burke

PHHA / Pocono