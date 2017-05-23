$300,000 Art Rooney & Lismore Final

YONKERS, NY, Monday, May 22, 2017 - World champion Downbytheseaside drew post position No. 3 for Saturday night's (May 27th) 27th edition of Yonkers Raceway's Art Rooney Pace for harness racing 3-year-olds.

Downbytheseaside, a sophomore son of Somebeachsomewhere , won last week's lone $40,000 elimination race in 1:52.2. Dave Miller, who won this race consecutively in 2002 (Ashlee's Big Guy) and 2003 ( No Pan Intended -via disqualification), retains the assignment for trainer Brian Brown and co-owners Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo and Diamond Creek Racing.

'Seaside' has won both his seasonal starts and has been board-certified in all 15 career tries (10 wins, 3 seconds, 2 thirds, $616,016).

The $300,000 final of the Rooney goes as the 8th race during the 12-race card (first post 7:10 PM, Rooney post approximately 9:30 PM). The draw shook out as such...

1-Mac's Jackpot,g (Jason Bartlett), 2-Miso Fast (Matt Kakaley), 3-Downbytheseaside (Dave Miller), 4-Rollin' About,g (Brent Holland), 5-Funknwaffles,g (Brian Sears), 6-Summer Side (Tim Tetrick), 7-Henry the Dragon (Montrell Teague), 8-Stealth Bomber (Brett Miller).

The companion event, the 13th edition of the Lismore for 3-year-old pacing fillies (6th race, approx. post 8:50 PM), offers a final purse of $140,770. The list of lasses is as such...

1-Warrawee Sunshine (Tetrick), 2- Caviart Cherie (Scott Zeron), 3- Caviart Ally (Andrew McCarthy) 4-Agent Q (Dave Miller), 5-Big City Betty (Jim Marohn Jr.), 6-Gotthisone Hanover (George Brennan), 7-Tequila Monday (Sears), 8-Ashlee's Spitfire (Dan Dube).

Agent Q (1:55.1) and 'Betty' (1:55.2) won last week's $20,000 elimination races.

In addition to the high-end racing program, there's an Art Rooney Pace hat giveaway (one per Empire Club member, while supplies last).

(Story shall be updated, if necessary, with program changes, happening Tuesday evening [May 23rd]).