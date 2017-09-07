79th Harrisburg Yearling Sale catalog online

Standardbred Horse Sales Company has posted the 2017 Black Book 1, 79th Annual Yearling Sale catalog on its website here. Download the harness racing catalog and other handy PDF packets, or create and track your own yearling lists with our "My Black Book" program.

QR codes on individual yearling pages will link your Smart Phone or iPad to yearling videos when available. Download a "QR reader" application from your Smart Phone's "App Store", and scan the QR code on the printed catalog page with your Smart Phone.

The yearling video will soon appear!

We hope you enjoy this handy innovation closer to the Sale.

Standardbred will also provide the USTA's new "Best Beaten Times" report, downloadable as individual PDFs for trotting colts, trotting fillies, pacing colts, and pacing fillies. If a yearling's sibling or half sibling has a "best beaten time" faster than its official race record, or has raced but has no official race record, that horse's "best beaten time" will be listed on this report. European customers will especially appreciate this new information, which is often very important to their purchase decisions. Standardbred's goal is to incorporate this information into the catalog itself in 2018.

Our iPad formatted catalog can now be downloaded using the Equineline.com Sales Catalog app - follow the link from the Black Book website DOWNLOADS page.

The Black Book offers great yearlings for everyone's needs, from Grand Circuit to Fair racing. Find your champion today!

Paul F. Spears

Standardbred Horse Sales Company

2310 Hanover Pike

Post Office Box 339

Hanover, PA 17331

Phone: 717-637-8931 Ext. 212

Fax: 717-637-6766

Email: pfspears@hanoverpa.com