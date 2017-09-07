Day At The Track

79th Harrisburg Yearling Sale catalog online

04:18 AM 07 Sep 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
The Black Book.jpg
Standardbred Horse Sales Company - The Black Book

Standardbred Horse Sales Company has posted the 2017 Black Book 1, 79th Annual Yearling Sale catalog on its website here. Download the harness racing catalog and other handy PDF packets, or create and track your own yearling lists with our "My Black Book" program.

QR codes on individual yearling pages will link your Smart Phone or iPad to yearling videos when available. Download a "QR reader" application from your Smart Phone's "App Store", and scan the QR code on the printed catalog page with your Smart Phone.

The yearling video will soon appear!

We hope you enjoy this handy innovation closer to the Sale.

Standardbred will also provide the USTA's new "Best Beaten Times" report, downloadable as individual PDFs for trotting colts, trotting fillies, pacing colts, and pacing fillies. If a yearling's sibling or half sibling has a "best beaten time" faster than its official race record, or has raced but has no official race record, that horse's "best beaten time" will be listed on this report. European customers will especially appreciate this new information, which is often very important to their purchase decisions. Standardbred's goal is to incorporate this information into the catalog itself in 2018.

Our iPad formatted catalog can now be downloaded using the Equineline.com Sales Catalog app - follow the link from the Black Book website DOWNLOADS page.

The Black Book offers great yearlings for everyone's needs, from Grand Circuit to Fair racing. Find your champion today!

Paul F. Spears

Standardbred Horse Sales Company

2310 Hanover Pike

Post Office Box 339

Hanover, PA  17331

Phone:  717-637-8931 Ext. 212

Fax:  717-637-6766

Email:  pfspears@hanoverpa.com

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Kiss On The Lips repeats in Open Pace
07-Sep-2017 05:09 AM NZST
79th Harrisburg Yearling Sale catalog online
07-Sep-2017 04:09 AM NZST
Post Time with Mike and Mike
07-Sep-2017 04:09 AM NZST
Four Countries invited to compete by NAADA
07-Sep-2017 03:09 AM NZST
Trio of tracks to host Grand Circuit races
07-Sep-2017 03:09 AM NZST
Racing Schedule update for Pocono
07-Sep-2017 00:09 AM NZST
Paula Campbell to be 2017 Lady Pace Honoree
06-Sep-2017 16:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News