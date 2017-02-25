Day At The Track

Unbeaten Partyon wins $200,000 NSW Oaks

10:06 PM 25 Feb 2017 NZDT
Partyon wins the New South Wales Oaks

Not that he needed any incentive, but the sight of his 90-year-old father Roy striding through the gates of Tabcorp Park Menangle tonight signalled the start of a big night for champion harness racing trainer-driver Mark Purdon.

A little over an hour later Purdon landed the first Group One of the evening, the HQ Insurance NSW Oaks, with a masterful drive to score with his latest 'female' stable star in Partyon.

Caught behind the leader, Takara Truffle for most of the race, it was always going to be a case of simply being given a chance to get a crack at her rivals in the straight for Partyon ($2.50) to be the one to beat.

Still Purdon remained patient and turning for home extricated his filly from the pocket behind the leader coming wide on the track as the $2.40 favourite Petacular (Michael Stanley) made a dash for home.

"I was a bit anxious turning for home, I'll admit," said Purdon afterwards.

"But once she [Partyon] got a crack at them she was just too good on the night.

"She's done a great job for us since joining the stable, this filly and she's now remained unbeaten."

Partyon rated 1:56.2 for her last mile to defeat Petacular and outsider Eliza Dushku (Amanda Turnbull) who zoomed home along the pegs to just hold out Shezallapples for third.

Partyon is by Bettor's Delight from the Beach Towel mare Beach Parade. Partyon has now won $397,000 from her nine lifetime starts.

Purdon was quickly off the podium to chase more Group One glory in later races.

Amanda Zammit

