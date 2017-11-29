Dover Down feature on Monday

DOVER, Del. - Pure Kemp trotted away to win a $12,000 feature trot for harness racing meet-leading driver Tim Tetrick's fourth win while Russell Foster guided Rock On Precious to a 1:51 success in a $17,500 Claiming pace on Monday, Nov. 27 at Dover Downs.

Trainer Josh Green was high bidder on Pure Kemp at the recent Harrisburg sale and the Muscle Hill -Ally Hall three-year-old filly easily beat a strong field of young trotters home in a new lifetime recod of 1:53.3 for owners Rich Lombardo and Green Racing with Tim Tetrick at the controls. Splashed (Vic Kirby) was second in front of Euro Gap (Pat Berry). Pure Kemp has now won $41,848 in 2017.

Earlier Tetrick steered another newcomer to victory My Cherry Pie in1:54.2 to win a $16,000 trot. Jenny Melander conditions the John Devito-owned Donato Hanover -CR Miss American Pie sophomore filly to her fifth win of the year advancing her seasonal bankroll to $54,800. Common Parlance (Sean Bier) led early and held second-place with Petrossian AS (Foster) third.

Rock On Precious and Owner, trainer-driver Russell Foster bested eight foes en route to 1:51 triumph in a$17,500 Claiming pace to rack up a fourth win and a second in the last five outing for the Rocknroll Hanover -Precious Delight gelding. After the race, Rock On Precious, a lifetime winner of $306,437, changed hands as he was claimed. Black Is Black (Corey Callahan) was runner-up. Nesh Cruiser (Kirby) finished third.

I Like My Boss looks for a second straight win meeting Marley's Guy and Tymal Signature in the $13,000 Tuesday feature trot.

The $30,000 Filly and Mares Pace tops Wednesday racing while the outstanding Downbytheseaside and Fear The Dragon head a field of eight in the $308,060 Hap Hansen Progress Pace plus four $100,000 Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund Finals for two-year-olds on the biggest day of racing in Delaware this year, Thursday, Nov. 30.

I LIKE MY BOSS, TYMAL SIGNTURE HEAD TUESDAY FEATURE TROT

Following wins last time out, I Like My Boss and Tymal Signature lead a nine-horse field in the Tuesday, Nov. 29 feature raced, a $13,000 Winners-Over trot at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

I Like My Boss, who dominated the Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund as a juvenile and continues as a top class trotter nearing the $500,000 lifetime earnings mark, has won three of his last five races, including a 1;54 victory last star for driver Allan Davis and owner trainer Bob Shahan and partners Jim and A.M. Parsons. Another starter, owner-trainer Bobby Glassmeyer’s Tymal Signature has been a strong finisher in his seasonal races. Russell Foster will be in the bike this time.

Not to be overlooked are owner-trainer Bill Moffett’s Gillie The Kid with Ross Wolfenden, Medinah Racing’s Marley’s Guy handled by meet leading driver Tim Tetrick, and the only female in the contest, John Devito’s four-year-old Ameliosi, with Montrell Teague, dropping down from the Open ranks.

The other contenders include Scott Dillon and CTC Stable’s Hollywood Highway leaving from the rail with Corey Callahan, Jim Moore’s Royal Becca J, also dropping in class with Jack Parker Jr in the bike. Phantom Rusty, owned by trainer Jim and Cynthia McGuire, with Tony Morgan and Tate Lewis’ Mr. Right and Vic Kirby piloting.

The top pace involves eight distaffs racing for a $12,000 purse led by Legacy Racing and Reg Hazzard’s Gypsy Rose (Kirby) a winner of two of her last three. Two other starters are fresh from wins, Shirley Le Vin’s Take Em (Callahan), who won her last two races, and Vince Copeland owned and trained Going Again.

The Wednesday card features a talented female pacer program led by the $25,000 Filly and Mare Open pace. Sweet Bobbie, Jag Out, Enhance Your Mind, Nat A Virgin lead the way.

On Thursday, the biggest day in Delaware harness racing, the $308,060 Hap Hansen Progress Pace (HHPP) led by sensational $1-million winning sophomores Downbytheseaside and Fear The Dragon plus all four $100-thousand DSBF Two-Year-Old Finals.

Dover Downs now features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. Fine food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad