Tony Morgan four away from 16,000

DOVER, Del... After a week's hiatus, Pure Kemp, a recent Rich Lombardo and Green Racing acquisition seeks his second straight win and third in his last four starts in the $12,000 feature trot on New Year's Day, Monday, Jan. 1 at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m. Harness racing driver Tony Morgan nears 16,000 winning drives on 13-race card.

Tim Tetrick will drive Pure Kemp, now a four-year-old, for trainer Josh Green meeting seven opponents in the first feature event of 2018. Sheer Assault, a well-bred but lightly raced competitor owned by Howard Taylor, Tom Lazzaro and trainer Dylan Davis and driven by Corey Callahan; Tina Clark's Splashed with Vic Kirby from the rail, and owner-trainer Mike Hall's Wild Whiskey are among the youthful opposition.

Art Stafford Jr. handles Sweetchap for owners Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms. Bill Cantrell's Great Kate piloted by Jonathan Roberts is a promising newcomer to the John Cabot barn. Papaglider owned by Jeff Start makes his first local start for Allan Davis. Lou Catana and trainer Vince Bradley, after a win last time with Tony Morgan, must overcome leaving from outside post 8.

A $17,500 Claiming pace is led by Mister Virgin (Morgan) looking for a third consecutive triumph. Lew's Maverick (Eddie Davis Jr.) drew the rail for Kathleen Mofield, John Dickens and KDK Standardbreds, and Frank Chick's Carracci Hanover (Davis Jr.) are among the challengers in a nine-horse field.

Tony Morgan, who finished the Dover 2017 portion of its six month long meet with 19,996 winning drives, is listed on eight drives in the New Year's day opener.

Dover Downs now offers a 50-cent Pick 5 wager which starts with the 2nd race through the 6th. There is also a late daily double on the 12th and 13th races.

Marv Bachrad