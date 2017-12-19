Morgan closes in on 16,000 wins

DOVER, Del --- Pure Kemp made it two wins in his last three starts scoring a 1:54.4 victory in the Monday, Dec. 18 harness racing feature trot at Dover Downs.

With Tim Tetrick in the bike, Pure Kemp took the early lead and led seven foes on the way to a 1:54.4 victory in a $12,000 Winners trot for trainer Josh Green and owners Rich Lombardo and Green Racing . The three-year-old daughter of Muscle Hill -Ally Hall won for the fourth time this season upping her seasonal bankroll to $48,888 and $65,273 lifetime. It was Tetrick's second win of the day. Splashed (Vic Kirby) came on fast for second with Sheer Assault third.

Tony Morgan moved to within seven wins of his 16,000th career winning drive guiding Mister Virgin to his second win on the card notching a 1:51 conquest in a $17,5000 Claiming pace Brooks Gray owns the Always A Virgin -Miss Picasso gelding owned by Ron Davis. Vodka Is Terror (Tetrick) was runner-up with Myell's Rockstar (Russell Foster) third.

Corey Callahan led all drivers with three wins. Tetrick and Morgan had two each. Trainers Kyle Moore and Joe Columbo with two for the George and Tina Dennis Stable also made the winner's circle twice.

I LOVE MY BOSS, CELBRITY PEGASUS, THERESADEMONINME HEAD TUESDAY $25,000 TROT

Last week Therersademoninme had a short lead deep in the stretch when he broke stride enabling I Like My Boss to get up at the wire to win the $25,000 Open trot. This week the major contenders are back in the Tuesday,

Dec.19 feature race at Dover Downs. Post time is 4:30 p.m.

This week Celebrity Pegasus and Art Stafford Jr. drew the rail. Ken Wood, Bill Dittmar, Steve Iaquinta and Minisink Farms’ own Celebrity Pegasus who is trained by Eric Ell. Theresademoninme and Jonathan Roberts has an impressive record for owners Mike Casalino and trainer Dylan Davis. Thereademoninme has three wins and three seconds in his last seven races. He was placed fourth last time for being lapped on at the wire.

I Like My Boss who races for owners, trainer Bob Shahan and Jimmy and Ashley Parsons with Allan Davis, his driver. He enjoyed a perfect 2-hole trip en route to his latest victory giving him three wins in his last four starts. This week, Tetrick drives Kanthaka, owned by Chris Beaver and RBH Ventures, who was placed third last time. Uva Hanover, trained by Linda Toscano will have the services of Tony Morgan driving for Martin Steinberg and Sake Your Claim Stable, but is burdened by starting from post 8. Ed Gannon Jr.’s Murmur Hanover and driver Vic Kirby, has post 7 for owners Ron Sabatini and Frank Canzone. Bamond Racing’s Crazshana with Ross Wolfenden. completes the stellar field.

A group of strong trots head the strong under-card.

Dover Downs now features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Dover Downs races four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m. Fine food is available while watching the races at the acclaimed Winner's Circle Restaurant Buffet. Call 302-674-4600 for reservations.

There will be live racing next week, Dec. 25 through Dec. 29 due to the annual Dover Downs Horsemen’s Christmas Holiday Week break.

Simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred races each day from 12 Noon until 12 Midnight in the Race and Sports Book.

Marv Bachrad