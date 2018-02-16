Groupe Tests at Vincennes plus Quinte

February 15, 2018 - Today’s superb harness racing card at Paris-Vincennes included the Quinte+ race and three groupe contests.
The Gr. II monte Prix Edouard Marcillac (purse €120,000, 2175 meters, eight starters) went to 1.14.9kr timed and 4/5 odds favorite Fado du Chene (3m Singalo-Star du Chene) with Paul Philippe Ploquin up. Julian LeMer trains for breeder/owner Claude Guedj. 16/1 First Daidou (3m Univers de Pan-Djakarta) was second for trainer Romain Derieux and Ecurie Daidou. 17/1 Fascinoso de Lou (3m Prodigious-Riviera de Lou) with Matthieu Abrivard in the irons.
The groupe level action continued with the Gr. III Prix de Nevers (purse €110,000, 2850 meters, 12 starters) with the 1.15.2kr timed victory earned by 3.1/1 Coffee Look d’Eam (6g Look de Star-Nidra Pierji) for Franck Nivard. 9/1 Chica de Joudes (6f Jag de Bellouet-Queschua Love) was second for owner/trainer/driver Alain Laurent. 5.5/1 Colonel (6g Goetmals Wood-Royale Star) was third for J-M Bazire who trains for Ecurie des Charmes.
The Gr. II monte Prix Holly du Locton (purse €120,000, 2175 meters nine starters) produced an impressive victory by the 5/10 favorite Ferreteria (3f Goetmals Wood-Avenue Victoria) that score her second monte win in a very brief career. Matthieu Abrivard was the jockey for trainer Yves Boireau and owner Jean Pierre Dubois. SARL Haras de Villepelee bred the winner, timed in 1.13.8kr, that defeated 25/1 Flore de Janeiro (3f Vanishing Point-Ozie de Janeiro) with Anthony Barrier in the irons for owner/trainer Franck Blandin. 6/1 Fylla du Goutier (3f Scipion du Goutier-Scylla du Goutier) took third for Yoann Lebourgeois, trainer Sebastien Guarato and Ecurie Saint Martin.
The Q+ Prix Chateaurenard (purse €75,000, 2700 meters, 17 European starters) went to 1.12.7kr timed and 1.2/1 favorite Ble du Gers (7g Quinoa du Gers-Moorea) with trainer Jean Michel Bazire at the lines for Ecurie Jean Michel Rancoule. 18/1 Blues d’Ourville (7g Password-Pursuit Of Charm) was second for Pierre Houel driving for Mme Virginie Lecroq, the trainer. 17/1 Auch (8g Niky-Migraine) took third for owner/trainer/driver Christian Bigeon. 12/1 Sorbet (7m Super Photo Kosmos-Altar Bound) and driver Franck Ouvrie and 97/1 Voeland (9m Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree-Oquita d’Harcourt) with Dominik Locqueneux completed the top five finisher, and set up a €17,286 exact order payoff.
Jean Michel Bazire recorded another victory in the Prix de Marcenat (purse €50,000, 2175 meters, 12 starters) with 1.12.4kr timed and 10/1 odds Defi de Retz (5m First de Retz-Nouvelle j’Atout), a mare he trains for breeder/owner Ottavia Roffi-Urano.
Before groupe action commenced. the Prix de Guerande (purse €50,000, 2175 meters, 14 starters) took the stage and the 1.13.5kr timed victory went to 4.9/1 Daisy Team (5f Timoko-Daisy Chain) with owner/trainer Julien Dubois aboard. Ecurie D was the breeder of this mare and she reflects a superb pedigree that includes 16 foals of Daisy Chain (1991, Speedy Somolli-Kravotte-Caprior), 11 winners such as Kaisy Dream (profiled below and sire of a US Breeders Crown winner Brigham Dream), Orsy Dream, Paisy Dream, Jackpot Dream, Crazy Dream:
|
1998
|
Kaisy Dream (FR)
|
|
1.12,4v
|
1.12,3a
|
EUR 1,017,503
|
43
|
12-
|
13-
|
5
|
|
h, by
|
Extreme Dream (FR)
|
-
|
Daisy Chain (FR)
|
At 3, Winner of Prix Kalmia, Prix Maurice de Gheest, second in Criterium des 3 ans, Criterium des Jeunes, Prix Albert Viel, Prix de l'Etoile, Prix Jacques Vauloge, third in Europeiskt Treåringschampionat. At 4, Winner of Prix de Sélection, Prix Ephrem Houel, Gran Premio d'Europa, second in Prix de Milan, Prix René Ballière, third in Prix de l'Etoile, Prix de Washington
Thomas H. Hicks