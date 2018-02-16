Groupe Tests at Vincennes plus Quinte

February 15, 2018 - Today’s superb harness racing card at Paris-Vincennes included the Quinte+ race and three groupe contests.

The Gr. II monte Prix Edouard Marcillac (purse €120,000, 2175 meters, eight starters) went to 1.14.9kr timed and 4/5 odds favorite Fado du Chene (3m Singalo -Star du Chene) with Paul Philippe Ploquin up. Julian LeMer trains for breeder/owner Claude Guedj. 16/1 First Daidou (3m Univers de Pan -Djakarta) was second for trainer Romain Derieux and Ecurie Daidou. 17/1 Fascinoso de Lou (3m Prodigious -Riviera de Lou) with Matthieu Abrivard in the irons.

The groupe level action continued with the Gr. III Prix de Nevers (purse €110,000, 2850 meters, 12 starters) with the 1.15.2kr timed victory earned by 3.1/1 Coffee Look d’Eam (6g Look de Star -Nidra Pierji) for Franck Nivard. 9/1 Chica de Joudes (6f Jag de Bellouet -Queschua Love) was second for owner/trainer/driver Alain Laurent. 5.5/1 Colonel (6g Goetmals Wood -Royale Star) was third for J-M Bazire who trains for Ecurie des Charmes.

The Gr. II monte Prix Holly du Locton (purse €120,000, 2175 meters nine starters) produced an impressive victory by the 5/10 favorite Ferreteria (3f Goetmals Wood -Avenue Victoria) that score her second monte win in a very brief career. Matthieu Abrivard was the jockey for trainer Yves Boireau and owner Jean Pierre Dubois. SARL Haras de Villepelee bred the winner, timed in 1.13.8kr, that defeated 25/1 Flore de Janeiro (3f Vanishing Point -Ozie de Janeiro) with Anthony Barrier in the irons for owner/trainer Franck Blandin. 6/1 Fylla du Goutier (3f Scipion du Goutier -Scylla du Goutier) took third for Yoann Lebourgeois, trainer Sebastien Guarato and Ecurie Saint Martin.

The Q+ Prix Chateaurenard (purse €75,000, 2700 meters, 17 European starters) went to 1.12.7kr timed and 1.2/1 favorite Ble du Gers (7g Quinoa du Gers -Moorea) with trainer Jean Michel Bazire at the lines for Ecurie Jean Michel Rancoule. 18/1 Blues d’Ourville (7g Password -Pursuit Of Charm) was second for Pierre Houel driving for Mme Virginie Lecroq, the trainer. 17/1 Auch (8g Niky -Migraine) took third for owner/trainer/driver Christian Bigeon. 12/1 Sorbet (7m Super Photo Kosmos -Altar Bound) and driver Franck Ouvrie and 97/1 Voeland (9m Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree -Oquita d’Harcourt) with Dominik Locqueneux completed the top five finisher, and set up a €17,286 exact order payoff.

Jean Michel Bazire recorded another victory in the Prix de Marcenat (purse €50,000, 2175 meters, 12 starters) with 1.12.4kr timed and 10/1 odds Defi de Retz (5m First de Retz -Nouvelle j’Atout), a mare he trains for breeder/owner Ottavia Roffi-Urano.

Before groupe action commenced. the Prix de Guerande (purse €50,000, 2175 meters, 14 starters) took the stage and the 1.13.5kr timed victory went to 4.9/1 Daisy Team (5f Timoko -Daisy Chain) with owner/trainer Julien Dubois aboard. Ecurie D was the breeder of this mare and she reflects a superb pedigree that includes 16 foals of Daisy Chain (1991, Speedy Somolli -Kravotte- Caprior ), 11 winners such as Kaisy Dream (profiled below and sire of a US Breeders Crown winner Brigham Dream), Orsy Dream, Paisy Dream, Jackpot Dream, Crazy Dream:

Thomas H. Hicks



