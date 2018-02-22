Day At The Track

Agora du Goutier wins Q+ at Vincennes

01:30 PM 22 Feb 2018 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Agora du Goutier, harness racing
Agora du Goutier
Le Trot Photo

February 21, 2018 - 12/1 Agora du Goutier (f Jardy-Olympe Pierji) took Tuesday’s Quinte+ Prix du Chesnay at Paris-Vincennes (purse €88,000, 2850 meters distance handicapped, 18 starters).

Race time was 1.13.6kr for the Franck Nivard driven trainer of David Cherbonnel and owner Yves Faucheux. 2.8/1 Venosc de Minel (9g Laetenter Diem) was timed in 1.13kr as he overcame a distance penalty to just miss on the line driven by Yoann Lebourgeois and owner/trainer Mme. Serverine Raimond. 18/ Baraka de Bellou (7f Prodigious) was third for Gabriele Gelormini with fourth to 3/2 favorite Bauloise Haufor (7f Kool du Caux) and Charles J. Bigeon and breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. 22/1 Ulysse Maria (10g Nuage de Lait) completed the top five with Pierre Vercruysse aboard.

Wednesday’s Prix de Cahors (purse €60,000, 2850 meters, 15 European starters) went to 1.13.7kr timed and 2.1/1 Deux Etoiles Gede (5f Roc Meslois-Trois Etoiles Gede) driven by Eric Raffin and owner/trainer Alexandre Pillon. 7.5/1 Unar Bi (5f Toss Out-Navarra Bi) with Rick Ebbinge up was second and 14/1 Dona Nina (5f Tucson-Quolombre Winner) took third for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Jarmo Niskanen.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Fastest clocking for female pacer this year
22-Feb-2018 15:02 PM NZDT
Post Time announces Thursday line-up
22-Feb-2018 13:02 PM NZDT
Silverhill Volo shines in Grundy Trot
22-Feb-2018 11:02 AM NZDT
The clock is ticking....
22-Feb-2018 11:02 AM NZDT
Purse increases at Pompano Park
22-Feb-2018 11:02 AM NZDT
Tetrick's star rises to new heights
22-Feb-2018 05:02 AM NZDT
HHI annual meetings set
22-Feb-2018 05:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News