Agora du Goutier wins Q+ at Vincennes

February 21, 2018 - 12/1 Agora du Goutier (f Jardy -Olympe Pierji) took Tuesday’s Quinte+ Prix du Chesnay at Paris-Vincennes (purse €88,000, 2850 meters distance handicapped, 18 starters).

Race time was 1.13.6kr for the Franck Nivard driven trainer of David Cherbonnel and owner Yves Faucheux. 2.8/1 Venosc de Minel (9g Laetenter Diem ) was timed in 1.13kr as he overcame a distance penalty to just miss on the line driven by Yoann Lebourgeois and owner/trainer Mme. Serverine Raimond. 18/ Baraka de Bellou (7f Prodigious) was third for Gabriele Gelormini with fourth to 3/2 favorite Bauloise Haufor (7f Kool du Caux ) and Charles J. Bigeon and breeder/owner/trainer Christian Bigeon. 22/1 Ulysse Maria (10g Nuage de Lait ) completed the top five with Pierre Vercruysse aboard.

Wednesday’s Prix de Cahors (purse €60,000, 2850 meters, 15 European starters) went to 1.13.7kr timed and 2.1/1 Deux Etoiles Gede (5f Roc Meslois -Trois Etoiles Gede) driven by Eric Raffin and owner/trainer Alexandre Pillon. 7.5/1 Unar Bi (5f Toss Out -Navarra Bi) with Rick Ebbinge up was second and 14/1 Dona Nina (5f Tucson -Quolombre Winner) took third for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Jarmo Niskanen.

Thomas H. Hicks



