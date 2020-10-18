Pacers shine in Indiana Night of Champions

Anderson, IN--- Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino hosted its annual Hoosier Champions Night on Friday, October 16. Worth $2.5 million, the power-packed 15-race card featured four $270,00 Indiana Sire Stakes Super Final contests for sophomore and freshmen pacers as well as two $70,000 events for older mares, stallions and geldings of the same gait.

The victors were repeat Indiana champions Tellmeaboutit, Rockin Nola, and Priceless as well as newly crowned titleholders Somethingbeautiful, JK Going West and Clever Character.

Two-year-old pacing fillies kicked off the $270,000 Super Finals for the evening and it was Sometingbeautiful who capped off her perfect Indiana Sires Stakes season with a 1:51.4 victory. With driver Tim Tetrick in the bike, Somethingbeautiful was able to hold off a late surge from Hot Mess Express and Andy Miller to get the victory and deliver as the heavy betting favorite.

"I talked to Dylan before the race and watched her race a few times," Tetrick noted after the victory. "She's obviously a super talented filly who loves to do her job, I just had to put her in the right spot."

After an opening panel in :27.1, Somethingbeautiful moved to the lead down the backside and never looked back. She utilized a :26.4 final quarter to hold off a hard charging Hot Mess Express and Andy Miller.

Trained by Dylan Davis, Somethingbeautiful improved her lifetime record to 9-8-1-0 and equaled her established best with the victory. Owned in partnership by Howard Taylor, E. Gold, A. Basen, and R. Lombardo, the daughter of Always A Virgin --Summer N Sand has now earned $314,750 lifetime.

The three-year-old pacing fillies were up next and it was Priceless (Andy Miller) who notched her second Indiana Sire Stakes championship in a lifetime best effort in 1:49.1.

Making the lead before the first turn, Priceless, in her second start for new trainer Julie Miller, went the distance in this event for 3-year-old pacing fillies. The daughter of Rockin' Image -Btwnyurheartnmine defeated Mystical Carrie (Trace Tetrick) by 1-1/2 lenghts in 1:49.1. Genie Rockwell (James Yoder) was a first-up third, never threatening the winner while beaten 4-1/4 lengths.

'I wanted to control the race,' Miller said.

Priceless, from post position eight, did exactly that through spritely intervals of :25.3, :54.1 and 1:22.1.

Owned by Kevin Miller and Bert Hochsprung, Priceless now sports a record of 23-9-2-2 and has banked $546,944. The filly was victorious in the Indiana Sires Stakes two-year-old pacing filly Super final and eighth in last year's Breeders Crown final for 2-year-old pacing fillies after winning her $25,000 elimination.

Jk Going West and driver, trainer LeWayne Miller staged an impressive rally and found late racing room to get up in the final strides of the mile to capture the $270,000 Super Final for two-year-old pacing colts and geldings. Stopping the timer in 1:51.4, JK Going West was able to overcome post position nine and survived a judges' inquiry to get the victory.

"I really wasn't sure why there was an inquiry, I was nervous but I didn't think I did anything wrong," Miller noted after the victory. "My colt had all kinds of pace so I knew I had to find some room and as soon as I did--he really paced strong to the wire."

Owned in partnership by Bill Beechy and David Ferch, JK Going West recorded his third win from 11 seasonal outs. The son of JK Endofanera --Southwest pushed his lifetime bankroll to $224,558 with the victory.

In the three-year-old pacing colts and geldings division, it was Clever Character and Sam Widger who were also able to overcome post position nine to best their rivals and pull the 9-1 upset in the $270,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Super Final. With a final time of 1:49.4, Clever Character dug in gamely late in the lane to get the victory and establish a new lifetime best in the process.

"I've been watching this colt race for the last two seasons," Widger noted after the victory. "He's a very gritty colt. He doesn't need a perfect trip because he loves to hunt them down. The only problem when he clears them as quick as he did tonight is that he will wait on them. I am thankful to the connections for having confidence in me and letting me drive him."

Trained by Ron Burke, Clever Character was recently acquired by the ownership partnership of Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, Larry Karr and Frank Baldachino. The son of Tellitlikeitis --Ruby Delight recorded his third win of the season from 13 starts. Clever Character has now earned $375,965 lifetime.

Tellmeaboutit (Peter Wrenn) added another Super Final score to his resume when he defeated a fast-closing Shamwow (LeWayne Miller) in 1:49 to capture the $76,000 Aged Pace. Ideal Ace (Stephen White) was third in the field of seven.

After even-money favorite Little Rocket Man (Tim Tetrick) broke on the lead at the quarter pole through a first split of :26, Tellmeaboutit, who is conditioned by Alvin Miller, assumed that position and never looked back. The 4-year-old son of Tellitlikeitis-Portia Blue Chip established fractions of :54.2 and 1:22.1 prior to holding Shamwow at bay.

Owned by Twila Harts and his trainer, the gelding now has a record of 41-15-10-9 and has earned $442,500.

Rockin Nola (Joey Putnam) also added another Indiana Sires Stakes trophy to her collection after she was a convincing winner in the $50,000 Aged Mare Pace with driver Joey Putnam in the bike.

Rockin Nola sped by leader Rockin Serena after the first quarter-mile in :26.2 to assume control and never looked back. She defeated It's Time For Fun (Kyle Wilfong) and Dojea Rita (Trace Tetrick) in 1:50.1 after setting fractions of :54.3 and 1:23.1.

Owned by J P Racing and Suttons Bay Racing, the 4-year-old daughter of Rockin Image-Gottogetoutmore, who is trained by Joe Putnam, now has a record of 41-20-9-4 and has amassed $547,907 during her career. This is her third Indiana championship victory as she won the both the 2 and 3-year-old contest for her sex and gait.

The 2020 live racing season at Harrah's Hoosier Park will feature 111 racing programs and follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule throughout the season. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing will be conducted through Nov. 21. For more information on the live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.