Pachacuti back to best in Devonport Cup

Talented Tasmanian-owned and bred harness racing seven-year-old pacer Pachacuti confirmed he is back to his best with a resounding win in the $25,000 Devonport Cup over 3020 metres at the Devonport Showground last night.



Pachacuti ($5.30) started off the back mark of 30 metres but the Todd Rattray-trained and driven gelding made light of the task to score by six metres from Black Centurian ($21) with Poker Storm ($72) the same margin astern.



Rattray settled Pachacuti ( Bettor's Delight -Tirols Ziray) near the rear after he stepped away safely from the standing start but after only travelling a lap Rattray eased his charge out three-wide to make what was a wining move.



Pachacuti worked hard to face the breeze but soon after he forged to the lead while the other back marker Major Ruler that had worked three-wide on the back of Pachacuti, was left to face the breeze.



As the field entered the back straight the last time Rattray upped the tempo and slipped six metres clear while Major Ruler started to wilt and dropped back through the field which led to Rohan Hillier, the driver of Im Barney Rubble, being dislodged from the sulky as a result of a couple of horses trying to avoid Major Ruler.



"The way he went I'd say he's back to his best," Rattray said.



"He had to do a bit of work early to get outside of the leader and he did a terrific job to finish off like he did.



"He was very strong at the finish which was the most pleasing aspect of the win."



Pachacuti spent some time in the care of James Rattray's (Todd's older brother) Menangle stable last year but Todd is hoping to keep the horse in his care.

"There's a Melbourne campaign in this horse now that he's back to his best so I'm hoping James keeps his eyes off him for the time being."