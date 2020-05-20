Pacific Rocket euthanised

Pacific Rocket US was humanely euthanised today at owner Dr Andrew & Suzanne Daniels property near Oberon in NSW after a sustained bout of colic.

“Rocket” as he was affectionately known, joined the stallion ranks at Dr Daniels’ Calderwood Farm, in Albion Park NSW in 2008, having already started a successful stud career in both the US and New Zealand. He was a lovely black horse standing just over 16hh and was always a pleasure to handle and be around, which made stud duties a dream, as long you were quiet. Word has it that Rocket liked quiet time when it was his turn to be collected, so all mobile phone were turned off and his handlers also had to be gentle and quiet or the deed just would not get done. His last foals in Australia were born in the 2013/2014 season. He had a respectable record in Australia with 140 starters for 89 winners at an average of $21k in stakes.

Pacific Rocket, himself was a star on the track, with a race time of 1:50 and a career of 64 starts for 30 wins & 22 placings plus prizemoney earnings of over $2.3m. During his career, he set and equalled world records on half and five-eighths mile tracks and held a string of track records.

As a three-year-old he won $1.4million racing against top horses such as Cam’s Card Shark, Magical Mike, Armbro Macintosh, Falcon’s Future & Hi Ho Silverheels amongst others.

As a sire in the US, Pacific Rockets sired progeny with massive earnings of over $29 million. These included the dual Breeders Crown Champion, Boulder Creek 1.48.2 $2.3 million in prizemoney.

Notable performers sired by Pacific Rocket in Australasia include Shardon’s Rocket 1.54 45 wins and $626K, Rocket Reign 1.56.2 24 wins $424K, Pacific Warrior 1.54.8 28 wins $343K & Mister Skye Rocket 1.56.1 44 wins $268K amongst many others.

He also left his mark as a broodmare sire, being the broodmare sire of exceptional mare Don’t Think Twice 1.51.2 $445K 22 wins, Dynamite Denn Nee 1.52.9 $292K 22 wins & Our Els Dream 1.51.2 $411K 38 wins.

Rest easy “Rocket” and let your progeny take the reins.