Pacing Fillies spotlighted in Ohio Sires Stakes

Prsntpretynperfect, the 2-5 favorite, didn't disappoint her harness racing fans as she stormed to a 1:56.2 winning effort in the first of two $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes for freshman pacing fillies, on a dark and rainy evening, Aug. 22, at Northfield Park.

Driven by Kayne Kauffman, the Big Bad John lass picked up her fifth career win in as many lifetime starts and boosted her bankroll to $103,500 for trainer Brian Brown and owners Jennifer Brown, Ostrander, OH; Richard Lombardo, Solon, OH; and Joshua Green, Milford, DE.

Bred by Ohioan Carl Howard, Prsntpretynperfect has swept all four OSS legs and also won a $47,000 Ohio Fair Stake. She bested rivals Pearl Crush by 3¼ lengths, an 8-1 choice driven by Ryan Stahl and 30-1 Kay Again, who finished third with Josh Sutton at the lines.

Believe In Waco survived a lengthy stewards inquiry to prevail in the second OSS division, clocked in 1:58 in a wire-to-wire performance. The daughter of Believeinbruiser , driven by Art McIlmurray for trainer Steve Novak, grabbed career victory number four from eight starts.

Sent off at 9-2 odds, Believe In Waco finished a three-quarters of a length in front of 20-1 Tiffany Rocks As (Aaron Merriman) and 10-1 Merciless, driven by Danny Noble. This precocious filly now has $53,520 in career earnings for breeder-owner Gerald L. Mijal of Westland, MI. She was second twice and fourth once in her three previous OSS contests.