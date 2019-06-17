Pacing colts impress in New York Sire Stakes

Tioga Downs ran three divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for harness racing 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings on Sunday (June 16).

Hickfromfrenchlick (Mark MacDonald) won the first division ($38,900).

Hickfromfrenchlick ($3.60) led to a first quarter in :27.2. Magic Joe Lindy (Scott Zeron) took over as they went by the stands for the first time leading to the half in :56.0.

Hickfromfrenchlick, who is owned by trainer Ray Schnittker with Nolamaura Racing and Thomas Spatorico, made his move before hitting three quarters in 1:21.1. As they reached the stretch second place finisher, Respect Our Flag (Tyler Buter) and third place finisher, Major Blake (Jason Bartlett) gave chase but Hickfromfrenchlick was too strong and won in 1:51.3. It equaled his career best time.

Hickfromfrenchlick is a 3-year-old colt by So Surreal . It was his third win this season. He now has seven career victories.

Buddy Hill (Jason Bartlett) was an easy winner in the the second division ($38,200).

Live Lucky (Wally Hennessey) led the group to a first quarter of :26.3. Buddy Hill would then take over leading to the half in :54.4 and three-quarters in 1:22.3.

Buddy Hill, who is owned by Tom Hill and trained by Marcus Melander, was in total control as they reached the stretch. Artie's Ideal (Marcus Miller) came charging late but settled for second as Buddy Hill won in a lifetime best of 1:52.0. Live Lucky finished third.

Buddy Hill is a 3-year-old colt by Roll With Joe . It was his first win as a sophomore. He now has two career victories.

Major March (Jason Bartlett) captures the third division ($38,900).

Major March ($15.40) led to the first quarter in :27.0. Big favorite, American History (Tyler Buter) took over with one lap to go. He led to the half in :54.3 and three-quarters in 1:23.0.

Major March, who is owned by Bay Pond Racing Stable and trained by Linda Toscano, followed in the pocket. As they reached the stretch he would fly out of the pocket and go right by to win in 1:52.3. Rollwithpapajoe (Wally Hennessey) came up to finish second with American History holding on for third.

Major March is a 3-year-old colt by Art Major . It was his third trip to the winner's circle this season. He now has four career wins.

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Friday (June 21) witha 10 race card starting at 6:15p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com.

John Horne for Tioga Downs