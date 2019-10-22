Paddy impressive in Riverton Cup

Oreti Beach trainers Kirstin Barclay and Tank Ellis demonstrated their fine conditioning skills when they produced Paddyproudfoot to win fresh up in Sunday’s 2700 metre DT King Transport Limited Riverton Cup.

“It’s not as if he’s had a big spell or anything. He’s only had a couple of weeks off and he’s been in light work,” said co-trainer Ellis.

Paddyproudfoot had his head down when the tapes were released and initially was at least twenty lengths from the early leader Nota Bene Denario.

“He normally goes away but Kirstin said he was just being a little bugger over that first 1000 metres.”

Barclay remained patient as the lead changed when favourite Franco Santino took over with a lap to run. At that point Paddyproudfoot was starting to get keen and Barclay send him forward with 600 metres to run and he sprinted up three wide and three lengths from the leader. Barclay started to shake the reins at the gelding to keep him on the job and he came down the middle of the track with a strong staying run to beat a late run from Kilowatt Kid.

Paddyproudfoot pricked his ears at the winning post with the winning margin three quarters of a length. Robyns Playboy was another three quarters of a length back in third. The winning time was a very respectable 3-22.6, 0.3 seconds outside Pulp Fiction’s race record of 3-22.3.

“They’re not bad horses that he beat. When you look at the video the good ones (Robyns Playboy and Franco Santino) all started off the same mark. He ended up giving them all of a start.”

The ten start gelding has flown under the radar a bit but yesterday’s win was his fifth in his short career.

“The only time’s he hasn’t run in the money was at Blenheim when he was held up and had a wee gallop and when he galloped at Forbury when he was going to win. He’s ticking all the boxes at the moment anyway. Maybe next year we could be getting ready for November (New Zealand Cup).”

He’s owned by long-time friends Peter and Julie Duffy and Brian and Rosemary Duggan.

Paddyproudfoot was bred by the Duggans and is the first foal out of the Mach Three mare Beaudiene Brilliance which won two races.

The mare’s next foal is a three year old Sportswriter filly named Lila Rose which is rated by her trainer Laura Pearson.

“I’ve known Peter since I was 18 when I became his stock agent. We’ve raced horses for forty years”, said Brian.

One of the better horses the pair has raced was Motu Elite Hanover which won seven races when trained by Tony Barron.

“I’m pretty sure we’re going to Cup Week now,” quipped Ellis looking at the owner while celebrating in the President’s Room after the win.

The mare’s next foal is a three year old Sportswriter filly named Lila Rose which is rated by her trainer Laura Pearson.

The win was Ellis’s second in the Riverton Cup. He won with Eastwood Atom in 2001. As a driver Barclay won the race in 2005 driving Wingandaprayer.

Bruce Stewart

https://southernharness.co.nz/