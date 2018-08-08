Paint by numbers for Kiwis

It was paint by numbers simple for the three Kiwi trio using yesterday's low-key Menangle meeting as a lead-in to the Breeders Crown.

All three - Show Gait, Princess Tiffany and Another Masterpiece - led and won their their Australian debuts easily before they head to Victoria next week for the rich Breeders Crown finals on August 25.

Both Princess Tiffany and Another Masterpiece are Harness Jewels winners so it was no surprise they were able to win without being extended but trainer-driver Mark Purdon was thrilled with how they came through their first proper races in two months.

"They were both really good without being asked for their best, which is ideal for this stage of the preparation," said Purdon.

"Before we loaded Another Masterpiece on the float to come home he was really full of himself so I think he is in a good place," said Purdon.

Both juvenile pacers will have to contest semifinals of the Breeders Crown at Bendigo on Saturday week, where finishing in the top half of the field will get them into the final.

Show Gait won't have to contest a semi for her three-year-old trotters division at the Crown, with heat winners straight into the final.

She took on the older horses yesterday and also worked to the front easily, with Purdon doing the driving for young Canterbury trainer Regan Todd, who is travelling with the Purdon-Rasmussen runners.

Purdon had to shake Show Gait up inside the last 50m to keep her mind on the job.