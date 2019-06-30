Pair of $46,000 Opens at Yonkers

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, June 29, 2019 -- Proven Desire (Jim Marohn Jr., $24.60) and Melady's Monet (Eric Goodell, $16.40) prevailed Saturday night (June 29th), winning Yonkers Raceway's harness racing pair of $46,000 Open Handicaps.

Proven Desire, from post position No. 2 in the week's adult-table pace went up and over a stopping Rock Diamonds N (Ron Cushing) down the backside. He then opened to 2¼ lengths off the final turn before finding the line just in time...and that time was a life-best 1:51.2.

Alluneedisfaith N (Joe Bongiorno) ran out of racetrack and missed a nose, with Epaulette A (Goodell), Ideal Jimmy (Brent Holland) and a trapped Great Vintage (Austin Siegelman) rounding out the payees. Micky Geen N (Jordan Stratton), as the 8-5 favorite, was a never-in-it sixth.

For sixth choice Proven Desire, a 7-year-old Proven Lover gelding co-owned by (trainer) Rene Allard and Simpson Racing, it was his third win in 15 seasonal starts. The exacta paid $321.50, the triple returned $2,525 and the superfecta paid $60,734 (base $2 payout, 10-cent ticket worth $3,036.70).

The week's marquee trot saw Melady's Monet--from post No. 3--close from third over to win a four-way scrum in 1:54.3

Eye ofa Tiger AS (Holland) photoed Smalltownthrowdown (Marohn Jr.) for second--both beaten a half-length--with Mostinterestingman (Siegelman) and In Secret (George Brennan) settling for the minors. Will Take Charge (Stratton) was a non-factor sixth (last) as the 13-10 choice.

Melady's Monet

For fourth choice Melady's Monet, a $1.4 million Revenue S gelding owned by Melady Enterprises and trained by Hermann Heitmann, it was his sixth win in 15 '19 tries. The exacta paid $145, the triple returned $326.50 and the superfecta paid $1,269.

Frank Drucker