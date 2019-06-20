Pair of Uncle Peter freshmen set marks

WASHINGTON, PA, June 19, 2019 -- Miss Stunner and It's Academic, a pair of Uncle Peter freshman trotters making their career debuts for harness racing trainer Ron Burke Wednesday at The Meadows, not only scored handily but also became the season's fastest 2-year-olds in their respective divisions on a five-eighths-mile track. Dave Palone guided both youngsters to victory.

Miss Stunner moved powerfully first over from fourth and drew away from the field, triumphing by 6 lengths in 1:59. Saratoga Gia and Alittlebitofsugar completed the ticket. Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC, Jason Melillo and J&T Silva-Purnel&Libby campaign the daughter of Pilgrims Stunner.

The journey of It's Academic was nearly a carbon copy, as the son of Annapolis moved first over from fourth and blew away the field by 5-3/4 lengths in 1:57.1. Willing Spirit and Town Victor were second and third, respectively. It's Academic competes for Burke Racing Stable, William Donovan, Joe Sbrocco and Hatfield Stables.



It's Academic

Palone garnered five wins, Burke four and Jim Pantaleano three on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, when the program features a $1,257.68 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak

for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association