Day At The Track

Paleface Adios Stakes draw

06:08 PM 04 Feb 2019 NZDT
Ignatius, Harness racing
Talented pacer Ignatius is faced with a wide draw in this Saturday night's Group 2 Paleface Adios Stakes at Menangle.

The barrier draw for this Saturday night’s harness racing Group 2 Paleface Adios Stakes at Menangle has been finalised (see below).

The first four placed horses will qualify for the $200,000 Group 1 Cordina Chicken Farms Chariots Of Fire on February 16.

Those horses will join pacers Picard, Ashley Locaz, Hail Christian and The Black Prince which finished first to fourth, respectively, in last Saturday night’s Group 2 Hondo Grattan Stakes at Menangle to earn their spot in the 2019 Chariots Of Fire.

Meanwhile, Victorian pacer Poster Boy earned an invitation to the lucrative four-year-old feature when taking out the Bonanza at Melton on January 26.

The balance of the Chariots Of Fire field will be selected from finishing positions in the Paleface Adios and Hondo Grattan Stakes. In the event of a ballot, this season’s prizemoney will determine final positon, and if the same, then fastest time from qualifier.

The winner of the Chariots of Fire will be invited to contest the 2019 $1million Miracle Mile at Menangle on March 2.

PALEFACE ADIOS STAKES – GROUP 2 (1609m)

  1. Rackemup Tigerpie

  2. Chase Auckland

  3. Mackeral

  4. Cowboys N Indians (EM2)

  5. Jack Farthing

  6. Little Peanut

  7. Franco Landry

  8. Royal Gamble

  9. All U Need Is Faith

  10. Ignatius

  11. Spankem

  12. Boyd Writer (EM1)

