Pantaleano wins six races on the card

WASHINGTON, PA, July 23, 2019 -- Sansovina Hanover stalked Caviart Scarlett from the pocket, then edged by her in the Lightning Lane to capture Tuesday's harness racing feature at The Meadows, an $11,500 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.

Caviart Scarlett won the early battle for the lead, accelerating through a 26.4 opening quarter that forced Sansovina Hanover and Jim Pantaleano to the pocket. But the 4-year-old daughter of Somebeachsomewhere -Shacked Up was the stronger mare late, downing Caviart Scarlett by a head in 1:52, matching her career fastest. Our GG rallied for show.

Doug Snyder trains Sansovina Hanover, who lifted her career bankroll to $264,469, for Frank Poerio, Jr.

It was one of six wins for Pantaleano on the 13-race card, including a pair for trainer Scott Betts and one each for Corey Kreiser, Christen Pantaleano Bill Popio and Snyder

Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday, when the program features a $5,370.08 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak

for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association