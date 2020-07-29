Day At The Track

Papi Rob Hanover done with racing career

03:01 AM 29 Jul 2020 NZST
Papi Rob Hanover, harness racing
Papi Rob Hanover and driver David Miller setting world record at The Meadows.
Chris Gooden photo

Columbus, OH — Papi Rob Hanover has suffered a broken coffin bone and his owner David McDuffee indicated that he is done racing for the rest of the year and is probably headed to stud according to a story posted on the Harness Racing Update Facebook page.

On Saturday (July 25), Papi Rob Hanover and regular driver David Miller recorded a 1:47.1 world record for a 3-year-old colt on a five-eighths-mile track when he won his Adios elimination at The Meadows by 10-1/2 lengths.

“There’s no question there is a fracture there that will prevent him from racing this year, anyway,” McDuffee said of the career winner of $927,979 trained by Brett Pelling. “It’s, obviously, a very tough thing to even think about for him because I think everybody started to realize what a great horse he is and that his best days were, obviously, ahead of him.”

McDuffee said while it is possible Papi Rob Hanover could race next year and beyond, his preference is to find a good stallion home for the son of Somebeachsomewhere out of Panera Hanover.

