Day At The Track

Paralympiatravet to Delia du Pommereux

01:30 PM 09 May 2021 NZST
Delia du Pommereux, harness racing Delia de Pommereux, harness racing
Delia du Pommereux can be proud of her success, with Éric Raffin who drove a great race, here alongside Adrien Charbonneau
Le Trot Photo
Eric Raffin raises his whip in celebration as Delia de Pommereux crosses the line triumphantly
PMU Photo

Delia du Pommereux (8f Niky-Noune du Pommereux-Halimede) rallied to win today’s Paralympiatravet (purse 279,095€, 2140 meters autostart, 10 entrants) clocked in 1.10.9kr for harness racing reinsman Eric Raffin, trainer Sylvain Roger and owner Noel Lolic.

Delia won for the 15th time in 71 career starts now for 1,545,048€ in life earnings. She was off at 2.3/1 and benefitted from a vicious early speed duel between Who’s Who and Ecurie D. The first 500 meters was clocked in 1.06.7kr. Delia followed Aetos Kronos third over in tier two, and then rocketed past in the lane.

8.9/1 Very Kronos (7m Ready Cash-Glide About-Yankee Glide) was up for second handled by Erik Adielsson for trainer Svante Bath and third was 6.1/1 Aetos Kronos (5m Bold Eagle-Will Of A Woman-Muscles Yankee) for Johan Untersteiner and trainer Jerry Riordan. 6.4/1 Gelati Cut (5m Coktail Jet) and 105/1 Ble du Gers (10g Quinoa du Gers) completed the top five. Who’s Who ended sixth and Ecurie D staggered home last.

DELIA DU POMMEREUX REPLAY

 

Delia du Pommereux

PMU, ATG, Aby files/photos.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 
