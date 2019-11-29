Day At The Track

Paramount King upsets in the first Inter Dom heat

08:16 PM 29 Nov 2019 NZDT
Joshua Dickie,Harness racing
The John and Joshua Dickie trained Paramount King has provided a $28 harness racing upset in the first Inter Dominion trotting heat at Alexandra Park tonight.

Paramount King had a cosy sit three deep on the fence in the running, while the early leader Big Jack Hammer set a record pace in front. When the gaps came in the straight Paramount King was still travelling well and had too much speed for his opposition blasting through the middle and cruising to the line to win by more than a length at the line.

Massive Metro put up a big run for second after a slow beginning and the early leader Big Jack Hammer held on well for third.

The hot favourite Habibi Inta was disappointing after getting back in the running he only beat a few home.

Paramount King trotted the 2200m Mobile in a new New Zealand record of 2-40.41 beating the old record by close to a second.

 

