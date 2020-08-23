Captaintreacherous lass remains unbeaten

MILTON, August 22, 2020 - Party Girl Hill kept her perfect harness racing record alive winning one of two $35,000 eliminations for the Fan Hanover on Saturday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park .

The three-year-old daughter of Captaintreacherous fought off Lady Lou to win by half a length in 1:50 for driver Doug McNair, trainer Chantal Mitchell and owner Tom Hill.

"She's got a real big engine on her," said McNair after steering Party Girl Hill for the first time. "I talked to Dexter (Dunn) about her this week and she was exactly how he said she would be, she just kind of relaxes on the lead and then when you want her to go she goes."

Party Girl Hill and McNair made a second-quarter move to the top from third, leading by the half in :55.3. Lady Lou got her cue to roll on the far turn and rushed up alongside the leader at three-quarters in 1:23.4.

The sensible fractions played into the hand of Party Girl Hill, as she held off Lady Lou with a :26.1 final-quarter. Karma Seelster was third, while Lauras Love and Priceless rounded out the top-five.

Sent north to Mitchell by trainer Chris Ryder, Party Girl Hill has been sensational in her first season on the track, winning now all seven of her starts. Her victory Saturday moves her over $200,000 in earnings for her owner/breeder Hill.

Party Girl Hill paid $2.40 to win.

Party Girl Hill

Peaky Sneaky, debuting on Lasix, charged first up at Perfect Storm racing to three-quarters and power away in the lane to win the first elimination in a career-best 1:49.1. Yannick Gingras guided the Nancy Takter trainee to her third win of the season for owners Howard & Judith Taylor and Order By Stable.

"Nancy (Takter) told me she bled in her last start, so kind of forget about that start and other than that I think she's been really consistent all-year," said Gingras. "She had been on the front a few weeks in a row, so I figured I'd try and give her a target, but she paced home really strong tonight."

Perfect Storm took command in the second-quarter and led by the half in :54.4 before engaging in a third-quarter battle with Peaky Sneaky to reach the third-marker in 1:21.4.

O'Brien Award winner Alicorn rallied for second, finishing 3¾ lengths behind the winner. Beach Sports, Perfect Storm and Nectar completed the top-five to advance to next week's $400,000 final.

A daughter of Bettors Delight, Peaky Sneaky is now three for seven in 2020 with $48,388 earned. Her elimination victory boosts her career totals to five wins and over $160,000 earned.

Peaky Sneaky was entering off a fifth-place finish in the Shady Daisy. She paid $3.20 to win.

Peaky Sneaky

The post-position draw for the Fan Hanover, Armbro Flight and Roses Are Red took place on Saturday evening. The elimination winners of the Fan Hanover earned their connections the opportunity to select their post for the final. The Armbro Flight and Roses Are Red did not require eliminations.

The full fields for all three finals, which will be contested next Saturday (August 29), are listed below.

$400,000 Fan Hanover

1 Karma Seelster ( Sportswriter - Kiddie Cocktail - Bettors Delight )

2 Lauras Love ( Betterthancheddar - Fit N Bad - Badlands Hanover )

3 Party Girl Hill ( Captaintreacherous - Look Cheap - Geartogear )

4 Peaky Sneaky ( Bettors Delight - World Of Rock - Rocknroll Hanover )

5 Lady Lou ( Sweet Lou - Bolt Of Thunder - Rocknroll Hanover )

6 Priceless ( Rockin Image - Btwnyurheartomine - Real Desire )

7 Perfect Storm ( Somebeachsomewhere - Strike An Attitude - Western Hanover )

8 Alicorn ( Bettors Delight - Mythical - Artsplace )

9 Nectar ( Sweet Lou - Summertime Lea - Lislea )

10 Beach Sports ( Sportswriter - Beachy Girl - Real Desire )

AE Rose Run Vantage ( Big Jim - Eagle Hilarious - Dragon Again )

$220,000 Armbro Flight

1 Lefkada

2 Hey Livvy

3 Plunge Blue Chip

4 Atlanta

5 Superlative

6 Only Take Cash

7 Felicityshagwell S

8 Pure Chance

$290,000 Roses Are Red

1 Seaswift Joy N

2 Philly Hanover

3 Major Occasion A

4 Soho Burning Love A

5 Trillions Hanover

6 Warrawee Ubeaut

7 So Much More

8 Stonebridge Soul

9 Kissin In The Sand