Party Girl Hill just misses world record

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The progression of Party Girl Hill from "precocious newcomer" to "potential monster" took another significant step during the Sunday twilight harness racing card at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, when the three-year-old Captaintreacherous pacing filly won her $93,542 division of the third prelim of her division's Pennsylvania Sire Stakes in 1:49, 2/5 of a second off the world record in only the sixth start of her undefeated career.

Party Girl Hill settled in third as a :26.1 quarter was argued, then moved to the outside for driver Dexter Dunn and quickly brushed to command, hitting the half in :54.4, then shrugging off the two-wide tier going to a 1:22.2 three-quarters. With next to no coaxing for Dunn in the lane, the powerful filly came home in :26.3, winding up 4½ lengths to the good of JK First Lady and leaving little doubt that Kiss Me Onthebeach's 1:48.3 standard, set here, could have been within her grasp if extended at all.

Unraced at two and now a winner of $190,381 in the 59 days of her purse career, Party Girl Hill will be a major force in whatever competition she enters for trainer Chris Ryder and owner Tom Hill. One of her upcoming races is her PA Sire Stakes Championship at Harrah's Philly on Sunday, September 7, and she already has an invitation to that dance being the only filly to win in all three PaSS prelims so far.

In the other Sire Stakes cut, Rocknificent went out in :26.4 for driver Scott Zeron to make the lead, surrendered the front to last year's divisional champion Lyons Sentinel, then came her own last panel of :26.3 to get past the pacesetter by a neck in 1:50.4. Completing the PaSS siring double for Captaintreacherous, Rocknificent now has two wins and a third in the Sire Stakes this season, and she now has $423,429 in career earnings for trainer Linda Toscano and the partnership of Enviro Stables LTD, South Mountain Stables, and Little E LLC.

Party Girl Hill's connections of Dexter Dunn and Chris Ryder of course combined on Hambo Day by winning the Sam McKee with Bettor's Wish, and one recurrent theme in the six $20,000 divisions of this group's Stallion Series action was the reunion of drivers and trainers who also won Saturday - and for them with females to boot.

Andrew McCarthy and Tony Alagna, the day after their magnificent victory with Ramona Hill in the big event, scored with the Somebeachsomewhere filly Caviart Heather in a new mark of 1:51.3 for Caviart Farms; McCarthy teamed with trainer Brett Bittle to take the Doherty Final with Darlene Hanover, and then 27 hours later they saw the Captaintreacherous miss Going Gone Hanover pull the pocket and come home in :54.2 - :26.3 for a 1:52.1 success, her second Stallion Series win for Yankeeland Partners LLP.

A third such Jersey-Pennsy connection was behind the Captaintreacherous filly Lyons Monatize, who reported home first in a new mark of 1:52 for Threelyonsracing and the combo of driver Tim Tetrick and trainer Jim King Jr., who won with the remarkable Shartin N in the Lady Liberty the day before.

Another "theme" in the Stallion Series was trainer Chris Beaver getting a new addition to the barn from the Emerald Highlands Farm, seeing the horse drop down from the Sire Stakes, and going on to victory. The fastest StS winner was the Sweet Lou filly Sweet Filly and driver Matt Kakaley in 1:50.1, preventing second-place The Bethinator from becoming a three-time StS winner; the other Beaver winner was the Somebeachsomewhere filly Candy On The Beach, who reported home first in a career best of 1:51.2 for Scott Zeron.

Zeron and Dexter Dunn won both a Sire Stakes section and a Stallion Series cut, and sire Somebeachsomewhere had his third StS credit, when the Brett Pelling-trained filly Alexa Skye notched her second Stallion Series win, tallying in 1:54 for Dunn and the partnership of Blue Chip Bloodstock Inc. and John Lengacher.

From the PHHA / Pocono Downs



