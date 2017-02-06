Record holder Partyon remains unbeaten

Few would have noticed that the Allstars team had a couple of starters at Tabcorp Park Menangle last Saturday night as the big night of harness racing was in Victoria with the $500,000 Hunter Cup, the $300,000 Great Southern Star and the $200,000 Victoria Derby were the races that all were engrossed in from both sides of the Tasman.

While the Allstars team was not as dominate in Victoria as they were the previous week, winning with Lazarus only, it was left to Natalie Rasmussen to produce the goods looking after (Lets) Chase The Dream and Partyon at Tabcorp Park Menangle and she did not let the side down, winning with both horses.

Lets Chase The Dream

Partyon

The Group 1 winning filly Partyon was having her seventh lifetime start and remains unbeaten with a 1:52.4 winning performance. At her previous start on the 14th of January, Partyon produced a record breaking 1:51.3 victory and this was at her first start back after a four and a half month spell.

Partyon now has a record of 7 starts for 7 wins and $265,075 in earnings.

Partyon is by the sensational Bettor's Delight out of the Beach Towel mare Beach Parade who is out of the Falcon Seelster mare Idle Franco.

Partyon has a full brother for sale at the upcoming Australasian Classic Sale at Karaka on the 20th of February called Kokomo Beach and sells as Lot 104. What price this colt?

Not only is he a full brother to Paryton he is also a full brother to (So) Ubettabelieveit (1.55.7, 4 wins 3 places $47,861) and these are the only two foals from Beach Parade three-year-old and older.

This is the family of Indigo Franco (1.54.2m, 21 wins $76,960), Group 1 placed Innocent Franco (1.58.4f, 11 wins 11 places $46,285), Glenferrie Blade (1.56.1f, 9 wins 10 places $66,485), Glenferrie College (1.53.6m, 13 wins 21 places $84,793) and 3-time Group 1 winner Franco Ice (1.55f, 20 wins 14 places $620,311).

Lot 104 – Kokomo Beach (brown colt Bettor’s Delight / Beach Parade) 2017