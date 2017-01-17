Unbeaten Partyon smashes Australasian record

Unbeaten Bettor's Delight filly Partyon, driven by Mark Purdon in the $31,800 Group 3 JL Raith Memorial at Tabcorp Park Menangle last Saturday night, did the unimaginable winning her first start back after a five-month spell and not only winning but smashing the harness racing three-year-old Australasian record in the process.

After drawing two on the second row Partyon sat near the rear and came out at the top of the home straight to power home in a patient drive and record a stunning win.

Partyon paced the 1609 metres in 1:51.3 with sectionals of 26.5, 29.1, 28.2 and 27.5. This broke the previous record of 1:52.4 set by another Purdon filly My Mackenzie in May of last year.

Trained by the Allstars team Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen this was the sixth win and first as a three-year-old for Partyon from her only starts to date.

As a two-year-old Partyon won the $150,000 Group 1 Harness Jewels Diamond, rating 1:55.5 for the mile at Cambridge in New Zealand and followed that up with two further starts in Australia at Tabcorp Park Melton, winning the $280,000 Group 1 Australasian Breeder's Crown for two-year-old fillies. In this race she rated a very good 1:54.4 mile-rate over 2240 metres.

RA & JV YARNDLEY 2YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1), $150,000, 2YO FILLIES, 1609m

Mark Purdon on Partyon winning the Alabar Breeders Crown Series 19

Partyon - 31,800 Group 3 JL Raith Memorial

Partyon was bred by Woodlands Stud and sold as a weanling at the 2014 Auckland weanling sale for $20,000. She is the second live foal of the Beach Towel mare Beach Parade. A real bargain to say the least as of this date Partyon has earnings of $256,675.

Beach Parade has a current two-year-old full sister to Partyon called Lydia's Delight who was also sold as a weanling for $16,000 to a client of Jeff Dunn's stable at the 2015 weanling sale, once again bred by Woodlands Stud. This filly is already a bargain as Bettor's Delight will stand for $25,000 plus GST this next breeding season.

For those looking to buy a top yearling at this year's sale there is a full brother to Partyon, yes a full brother by Bettor's Delight in the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka on February the 20th selling as Lot 104 on behalf of Breckon Farms. We have attached a photo and video of this yearling called Kokomo Beach.

Lot 104 – Kokomo Beach (brown colt Bettor’s Delight / Beach Parade) 2017

Harnesslink Media.