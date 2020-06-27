Pascal Berube off to good start at H3R

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Harness racing driver Pascal Berube scored a driving double on opening day Wednesday at the Hippodrome 3R and he hopes this is a sign of a good racing season to come.

Berube, along with his wife, trainer Isabelle Binet, has a small but powerful stable for the summer/fall race meet. They call themselves Team B.

"Of course, we would like to have some more horses to train," Berube explained. "But I am happy with the five horses we currently have. They are fit and ready to go."

Currently Team B has five horses in their stable. Holiday Party, Lucky Promesses, Stock, Fortune Fella and Uptown Woman.

On opening day Wednesday, Berube won with Stock, who was very impressive at odds of 7-1, leading from start to finish in 1:58.2.

This Sunday (1:00 pm post), Team B has four horses entered. Uptown Woman is one of the favorites in the Mares Preferred Pace, along with Stock returning to race Sunday and former Quebec-Bred Champion, Holiday Party and Lucky Promesses, are featured in the Preferred Trot for Team Berube-Binet. Berbue will drive Holiday Party and Samuel Fillion will drive Lucky Promesses as they are both in the same race.

This season Berube said he does not have two-year-old's in training.

"I am fortunate to get some good catch-drives," Berube said. "I must thank the owners and trainers that have faith in me to drive their horses. I am kept busy driving at both H3R and at Rideau Carleton Raceway."

Berube has a catch-drive in the sixth race Preferred Pace with G A Speed Sammy for trainer Yves Tessier. They take on top local pacers Outlaw Turn N Burn (post 1), Hooter Shooter (post 5) and Matts Tuition (post 4). He will also drive Gucci Eyepatch (race 1), and Heaven For Sure (race 4).

As for competing at the races Wednesday without any spectators to cheer the horses and driver on, it was same as usual for Berube.

"It is just like racing in qualifiers but with purses," Berube said. "I feel sorry for the owners who like to be at the track and watch their horses' race live from the grandstand. For the driver it's the same job."

"We did order customized masks for us to wear during the pandemic," Berube added. "They were made by Manon Lemelin and look very cool."

Look for the Blue, Black and White Team B masks this season at H3R as they may be in the winner's circle a lot.

For a free Sunday race program, visit www.hippodrome3r.ca.

From the Quebec Jockey Club