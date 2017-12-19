Passion Grif wins at Kincsem Park

December 16, 2017 - The Saturday Kincsem Park featured Mikulasgya DIJ (600,000Huf purse, 1960 meters distance handicap) went to 1.19.1kr timed Passion Grif (8g Varenne -Sex Appeal OK- Lanson ) with trainer Laszlo Kolozsi up. The winner now has a 7-2 slate in nine 2017 starts. The 20 meter handicapped Sultana Jet (6f Igor Font -Art Deco- Diamond Way ) was second for Gyorgy Horvath and trainer Imre Fazekas. This mare has a 7-4 slate in 13 seasonal starts. Timoko RL (4m Doctor Sugar RL -Triestina- Golden Goal ) was third for Andrea Nagyvary and trainer Imre Fazekas.

Earlier in the program Longines (3f Conway Hall -Kentucky Love Song- Valley Victor ) scored in the Nabob DIJ (360,000Huf purse, 1900 meters autostart) timed in 1.17.3kr. The undefeated filly (three starts in 2017 at Kincsem Park) was reined by Andrea Fazekas and is trained by Imre Fazekas. White Lady (3f Toss Out -Elegant Lady- Mill H ) was second for Dejan Katanic and third went to Valentino (3m Frullino Jet -Chemise Cobra- Atlas Fighter L ).

Two year olds contested the Nyeretien for a purse of 500,000HUF over 1800 meters autostart. Zucker (2f Vioxx SR -Helicon- Awesome Goal ) was victorious for trainer/driver Lajos Marton. Zsivanyka (2m Yankee Mustang ) and inneno (2f Frullino Jet ) trailed the winner.

On Saturday, at Madinina Martinique, the Prix de Grosbois (purse €7,000, 2600 meters, turf) went to 1.20.6kr timed Boycott (6g Goetmals Wood -Mine d’Or) reined by owner/trainer/driver Christine Lebreton. The 25 meter handicapped stablemate Ussein Royal (9g Lilium Madrik ) was second for J.F. Gate driving for owner/trainer Christine Lebreton. The Prix de Cabourg (purse €8,000, 2600 meters, turf) went to 1.19.6kr timed and 25 meter handicapped Unoki (9g Meaulnes du Corta -Madrine) driven by J.F. Gate, the second straight win by Unoki. 50 meter handicapped Usly des Visais (9g Defi d’Aunou -Pristine Jet) was second for owner/trainer/driver J.L. Langeron. Stablemate Vlatou des Salines (8g Magnificent Rodney ) was third for Alexandre Favre overcoming a 50 meter penalty.

Saturday the 30 program winter meet began at Cagnes sur Mer and the feature was the Prix Varenne (purse €42,000, 2925 meters distance handicap, 17 starters) and 25 meter penalized Uniflosa Bella (9f Jag de Bellouet -Koctfiflosa Bella) scored with a powerful late rush timed in 1.14kr. J.Ch. Feron teamed the J-P Marmion trainee that Marmion also owns. Ursis des Caillons was second for Nicolas Ensch and Bering was third for Christophe Martens.

Saturday’s SWE V75 action was at Gavle. The featured V75 Gold Gavle Store Prix (150,000SWEK to the winner, 2640 meters autostart) went to 2/1 Zenit Brick (6g Make It Happen -Exi Svard- Super Arnie ) with Bjorn Goop up for trainer Timo Nurmos. 5.5/1 Digital Ink (8g Super Photo Kosmos -Leverda des Pres- Filou du Boscel ) took second for driver Nicklas Westerholm and trainer Robert Bergh for Stall TZ. 20.6/1 Mind Your Face (8g Offshore Dream -Mind Your Manners- Dahir de Prelong ) was home third for Erik Adielsson and trainer Lars Friberg.

