Nutrien Equine puts up $300,000 for Trotters

Nutrien Equine is thrilled to receive an offer of support from Haras des Trotteurs aimed at harness racing three-year-old trotting fillies and colts/geldings.

Principal of Haras des Trotteurs – Pat Driscoll has offered to add an additional $150,000 to the 2023 Nutrien Sale Race Series, which would see 2 & 3-year-old trotters chase a massive $300,000.

This support would effectively see $50,000 on offer for 2 year old mixed sex Trotters as well as two $125,000 3 year old trotting races.

This will now see the 2023 Nutrien Race Series worth not less than $550,000.

Nutrien Equine’s Mark Barton said “We are thrilled to have Pat Driscoll and the Haras des Trotteurs team offering Nutrien and the industry this support, but we are also excited to be given the opportunity to offer the Haras des Trotteurs entire draft of around 34 yearlings at our inaugural sale.

This draft will see buyers given access to genetics that have never been offered for sale before at auction in Australia.

I am sure there will be added interest to the trotters in the catalogue with this prize money on offer to these Trotting yearlings.

Pat Driscoll – Principal of Haras des Trotteurs, commented

We are delighted to support Nutrien Equine in their inaugural Stardardbred sale. Hopefully our support can add a little buzz to the trotters section of Nutrien Equine’s sale. At Haras Des Trotteurs we love the idea of helping the trotters reach for parity with the pacers and now with two, three-year-old single sex A$125,000 trotting finals, one for the colts and geldings and one for the fillies, I think we are on the way to achieving this goal. The idea that we will be involved in with what I think will be the two richest juvenile trotting races in the Southern Hemisphere and the richest “trotting” sales races in the world is huge. Hopefully such a sale can generate not only national interest but eventually international interest, that can only grow our industry and thus strengthen all levels within the industry. Buyers should also note that only yearlings put up for auction are eligible for the race series, making this a great opportunity for sale buyers. ESPECIALLY when they buy a trotter! On a promotional note, we consider our group of current weanlings easily the best we have bred to date. We are looking forward to an April sale where we believe these yearlings will present buyers with an outstanding product.”

The Nutrien team are now working with Harness Racing Victoria to finalise commercial terms which are subject to approval from the HRV board.

Entries are now open for the Nutrien Standardbred Yearling Sale.

The sale will be held at the Inglis Oakland's selling complex from 8th – 11th April 2021.

Breeders can enter horses online at www.nutrienequine.com.au

Entries Close Friday 17th July 2020.