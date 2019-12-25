Patience is a virtue

When it comes to being patient, Shepparton-based harness racing hobby trainer Tony Barca certainly knows all about that.



Barca got the money recently at Swan Hill with eight-year-old mare Hypervigilant. It was her first victory since Echuca on June 30, 2016 -

which equates to 55 starts ago and 30 months.



"She is owned by our daughter Marianne and this time in she has been so consistent with a second, and two third placings," Barca said.



"It's the first time we've ever raced a horse at Swan Hill and it was good to have success because it was a $10,000 Alabar Vicbred Platinum Country Series Final," Barca said.



"We always raced at Nyah plenty of times before it was closed and moved to Swan Hill," he said.



Barca said he was pleased with Hypervigilant (Badlands Hanover-Fairy Tales (Torado Hanover)when she ran third in a qualifying heat at Gunbower.



"We got caught in the death-seat, but she did her best and went down by two metres in a time of 1.58-9. Her two other races after having a short let-up were pleasing with a second and then a third, both at Shepparton."

Watch the video click here!



Hypervigilant now has three wins and 17 placings for over $36,000. Ace reinswoman Laura Crossland drove the mare to the Swan Hill victory.



"Marianne bought her off well-known breeders in Jack and Luke Primmer. She won as a three-year-old and then as a four-year-old, but things went amiss for a bit from there. Hopefully she's now back on track."



Tony Barca (Cobram HRC photo)



Barca, who has been involved in the sport for over 40 years, said he became interested while being a dairy farmer at Undera.



"Back in those days, most of the dairy farmers had a horse," he said.



"I always had ponies before getting involved in harness racing and since then I've been a breeder, owner, trainer and driver.



"I bred my own horses for years and years and enjoyed some success. I gave away the driving part about 10 years ago when I had to have an operation on both shoulders, from years of doing heavy, physical work.



"Marianne used to drive as well. She didn't have all that many goes and the closest she got was a third placing. She is still disappointed she didn't

get a win. In the end, a back operation put paid to her driving career."



Barca has a two-year-old which he is pinning his hopes on.



"It's my 79th birthday next week. I reckon I've been saying for several years now that I've been going to give it up," he said.



"Anyway, when the two-year-old finishes it's career, that will be the day I do too!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura