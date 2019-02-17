Day At The Track

Patrickthepiranha lands first blow

07:39 PM 16 Feb 2019 NZDT
Impressive pacer Patrickthepiranha has landed the first blow in the run to April’s WA Derby, taking out last night’s Group 3 Caduceus Club Classic at Gloucester Park.

In what looks set to be a strong year for the three-year-old’s, Patrickthepiranha was able to make the most of barrier one to record his seventh straight victory.

The Colin Brown-trained gelding looked to have the race well in his keeping on the turn for home, but reinsman Dylan Egerton-Green had to urge him over the closing stages as Eloquent Mach made up late ground.

Gee Jay Kay finished third, while other star three-year-old’s Shockwave and Franco Edward were unplaced from the tough draws.

Patrickthepiranha rated 1.56.1 and ran home in a time of 57.5.

Egerton-Green said he was happy enough with the performance, but indicated there was plenty of improvement left in the Four Starzz Shark gelding.

“We got it our own way,” he told RWWA Harness.

“He wasn’t fully wound up and we’ve probably got a little bit more work to do.

“I probably got a bit busy on him late, but that was probably more my fault because he switched off.

“He hasn’t started for a month and the other horses are race fit.

“When anything comes near him, I think he’ll put his mind to it.”

The other feature event of the night, the Group 2 RWWA Cup, was taken out by Handsandwheels.

Handsandwheels was able to get the perfect run on the back of Vultan Tin, who sat outside the leader Herrick Roosevelt.

The 2017 WA Derby winner then swept to the front on the turn for home and held on by a head over Always Arjay.

Always Arjay’s driver Shannon Suvaljko launched a protest against the winner, who he claimed shifted out in the final 100m.

Stewards eventually dismissed the protest, but Handsandwheels reinsman Aiden De Campo was fined $300.

Gary Hall Jnr, fresh from being unveiled as one of the 2019 West Australian Racing Hall Of Fame inductees during the week, recorded a winning treble on the night.

Hall Jnr started the night with a winning race-to-race double with Soho Chelsea and Chok Chai.

He then teamed up with progressive pacer Caviar Star later in the night to take out the Join The Caduceus Club Standing Start Pace.

Caviar Star took his record in Australia to five wins from nine starts and trainer Gary Hall Snr was impressed by the gelding’s performance.

 

Tim Walker

 

