Pat's Delight gets a Group One

Harness racing trainer Cran Dalgety won the Gr 1 $150,000 3yo Emerald this afternoon with Pat's Delight at Cambridge Raceway.

Driven by Dexter Dunn, Pat's Delight blasted to the front early before handing up to Blair Orange and Sheriff with a lap to go.

In the straight Pat's Delight was too strong and easily beat Sheriff by a length to give Dexter a great going away present for his upcoming trip to North America.

Solid Gold ran home well from three deep on the fence for third and Alta Maestro had to settle for fourth after sitting parked for the majority of the race.

Dexter was euphoric after the race and gave credit to the horse.

"He had a great season and although he got beaten a few times he always put up a good run.

"He deserved to get a Group One.

"Coming around that last bend I was travelling that good I was almost galloping but he was spot on today.

"Cran had him perfect," he said.

Bettor's Delight managed a trifecta in the last with the first three placings all sired by the Woodlands Stud stallion.

Pat's Delight paced the mile in a slick 1-52.7 with the last 800m in 55.6 and closing 400m in 27.4 seconds

Harnesslink Media

Interview with Chrissie Dalgety

Pat's Delight

DUNSTAN FEEDS 3YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1), $150,000, 3YO COLTS & GELDINGS, 1609m For 3-year-old pacing colts & geldings. Video Weather: Overcast Track: Fast Race History

Divs: $3.30. $1.30. $1.60. $4.60. Quinella $4.60. Trifecta $117.20. TAB Double[races-8,9]:(1,2) $4.00. TAB Conc.:(1,3) $1.80. TAB Treble[races-7,8,9]:(10,1,2) $13.50. First4 $809.10. Quaddie[races-6,7,8,9]:(5,10,1,2) $50.30. Pick6[races-4,5,6,7,8,9]:(13,1,5,10,1,2) $200.60. Margins: 1 length, neck, 3 1/2 lengths Times: Mile Rate: 1-52.7 Last 800m: 55.6 Last 400m: 27.4

Placed Horses: