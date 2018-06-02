Day At The Track

Pat's Delight gets a Group One

05:18 PM 02 Jun 2018 NZST
Pat's Delight
HRNZ Photo

Harness racing trainer Cran Dalgety won the Gr 1 $150,000 3yo Emerald this afternoon with Pat's Delight at Cambridge Raceway

Driven by Dexter Dunn, Pat's Delight blasted to the front early before handing up to Blair Orange and Sheriff with a lap to go.  

In the straight Pat's Delight was too strong and easily beat Sheriff by a length to give Dexter a great going away present for his upcoming trip to North America.

Solid Gold ran home well from three deep on the fence for third and Alta Maestro had to settle for fourth after sitting parked for the majority of the race.

Dexter was euphoric after the race and gave credit to the horse.

"He had a great season and although he got beaten a few times he always put up a good run. 

"He deserved to get a Group One. 

"Coming around that last bend I was travelling that good I was almost galloping but he was spot on  today.

"Cran had him perfect," he said.

Bettor's Delight managed a trifecta in the last with the first three placings all sired by the Woodlands Stud stallion.

Pat's Delight paced the mile in a slick 1-52.7 with the last 800m in 55.6 and closing 400m in 27.4 seconds

Harnesslink Media

Interview with Chrissie Dalgety

DUNSTAN FEEDS 3YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1), $150,000, 3YO COLTS & GELDINGS, 1609m
  For 3-year-old pacing colts & geldings.
Video Video Weather: Overcast     Track: Fast      Race History    
Plc Bk Horse Barrier Hcap Stakes Fav Time Margin Driver Trainer
1 2 Pat's Delight 2 fr 75,000.00 2/1 1-52.7   D J Dunn C T Dalgety
2 3 Sheriff 3 fr 22,500.00 3/3 1-52.9 1.00 B N Orange N R McGrath
3 1 Solid Gold 1 fr 15,000.00 7/6 1-53.0 1.30 J P Stormont F D Cooney & T R Hopkins
4 5 Alta Maestro 5 fr 6,375.00 5/5 1-53.7 4.90 J R Dunn R J Dunn
5 12 Sicario 12 fr 4,735.00 1/2 1-53.7 5.00 Mark Purdon M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
6 10 Triple Eight 10 fr 3,770.00 9/8 1-54.1 6.70 D J Butcher S G Telfer
7 11 Bettor Step Aside 11 fr 3,770.00 12/12 1-54.1 6.80 D M Balle D M Balle
8 7 Hail Christian 7 fr 3,770.00 8/9 1-54.4 8.40 R T May P T Court
9 6 Funatthebeach 6 fr 3,770.00 6/7 1-54.4 8.50 N C Rasmussen M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
10 13 Ohanzee 13 fr 3,770.00 4/4 1-54.4 8.60 T M Williams M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
11 9 Culpeka 9 fr 3,770.00 11/10 1-54.5 8.70 B M Mangos B M Mangos
12 8 Henry Hubert 8 fr 3,770.00 10/11 1-56.5 19.10 G D Smith R J Dunn
$150,000.00  
Scratchings
SCR 4 Hundie 4              
 
   
Divs: $3.30. $1.30. $1.60. $4.60. Quinella $4.60. Trifecta $117.20. TAB Double[races-8,9]:(1,2) $4.00. TAB Conc.:(1,3) $1.80. TAB Treble[races-7,8,9]:(10,1,2) $13.50. First4 $809.10. Quaddie[races-6,7,8,9]:(5,10,1,2) $50.30. Pick6[races-4,5,6,7,8,9]:(13,1,5,10,1,2) $200.60.
Margins: 1 length, neck, 3 1/2 lengths
Times: Mile Rate: 1-52.7 Last 800m: 55.6 Last 400m: 27.4
Placed Horses:
     
Pat's Delight 2014 3 B c Bettor's Delight - Righteous Franco   (by Falcon Seelster)
   Trainer: C T Dalgety, West Melton
   Owner: Charlton Park Enterprises Ltd(P Kubala)
   Breeder: Charlton Park Enterprises Ltd(P Kubala)
  
Sheriff 2014 3 B c Bettor's Delight - Jen Marie   (by Christian Cullen)
   Trainer: N R McGrath, Weedons
   Owner: G W Deakins, Mrs P P Gillan, R V Masefield, Small Car World Ltd
   Breeder: K N Spicer,Mrs A M Spicer
  
Solid Gold 2014 3 B g Bettor's Delight - Aquileia   (by Falcon Seelster)
   Trainer: F D Cooney & T R Hopkins, Taupaki
   Owner: Mrs A F Cooney, W H Outtrim, P J Haslam
   Breeder: Old Ridge Services No 4 Ltd
